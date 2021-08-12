Doster speaks on significance of DYW program

Graciana Doster, the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County, recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club about the significance of the program and how its five main tenets continue to shape her future.

Doster participated in the program this past June with four other competitors from Coffee County, and in addition to winning the overall title, she was also awarded the scholastic, self-expression, interview and Spirit awards.

Distinguished Young Women (DYW), founded in Mobile in 1958, is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls that is designed to positively impact the lives of young women by providing a transformative experience that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent. Last year, Distinguished Young Women provided $1.5 billion in cash and college scholarship opportunities to program participants at the local, state and national level.

Doster and her fellow contestants began prepping for the summer showcase in March. Along with practicing their fitness and talent routines, preparation for the night was focused on five central aspects called the “Be your Best Self Aspects,” which include being healthy, ambitious, involved, responsible and studious. Doster said one of the reasons she was so interested in competing in the program was because she personally related to all of those ideals.