Doster speaks on significance of DYW program

Graciana Doster, the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County, recently spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club about the significance of the program and how its five main tenets continue to shape her future.
Doster participated in the program this past June with four other competitors from Coffee County, and in addition to winning the overall title, she was also awarded the scholastic, self-expression, interview and Spirit awards.
Distinguished Young Women (DYW), founded in Mobile in 1958, is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls that is designed to positively impact the lives of young women by providing a transformative experience that promotes and rewards scholarship, leadership and talent. Last year, Distinguished Young Women provided $1.5 billion in cash and college scholarship opportunities to program participants at the local, state and national level.
Doster and her fellow contestants began prepping for the summer showcase in March. Along with practicing their fitness and talent routines, preparation for the night was focused on five central aspects called the “Be your Best Self Aspects,” which include being healthy, ambitious, involved, responsible and studious. Doster said one of the reasons she was so interested in competing in the program was because she personally related to all of those ideals.
“It’s extremely important for me to remain healthy and active. About two and a half years ago, I weighed over 200 pounds and then lost about 70 pounds, so Distinguished Young Women allowed me to understand how completely I’d changed my life with becoming healthier and more active,” she said. “Two or three years ago, I never could have done the fitness routine that’s part of the program, and it really made me feel so much stronger knowing I could hang with the best of them.”
With dreams of attending the University of Alabama or Vanderbilt and studying history and government/politics, Doster said this goal was further solidified when she participated in Girls State in Tuscaloosa—right after the DYW program—and then Girls Nation in Washington, D.C in late July. Sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, Girls State and Girls Nation is a week-long program for rising high school girls to learn about the political process by electing officials for all levels of state government and actively running a mock government. Girls State is an invitation only program.
Doster was elected to serve as Party Chairman for her group and helped conduct party activities and create a party platform with ideals. At the end of the program, she was one of two girls selected to represent the State of Alabama at Girls Nation, where she also served as her party’s leadership.
“I’ve always considered myself ambitious. I set goals and have high expectations for myself,” she said. “And I want everyone to know that there are young people in the world that are interested in government and in making a difference.”
Doster also has a laundry list of responsibilities to keep up with: driving her younger sister to school and setting an example as an older sister, responsibilities to her school work, “Which is pretty challenging,” she said, and her job at A YouNique Boutique in downtown Enterprise. After returning from Girls State, Doster left the next morning to attend market in Atlanta, Ga. and returned several days later on the morning of the club meeting. Her last first day of high school was the very next day.
“I try to keep busy, but also keep up with my responsibilities,” she said.
Doster is a member of multiple clubs at Enterprise High School, including Anchor Club and Junior Civitan, EHS Encores, Student Government Association, Student to Student, National Honor Society and Juniorettes Club. She is also on the praise team at her church, Damascus Baptist.
“At school, everyone knows me as being in pretty much every club, and I don’t do that for my resume. I actually do enjoy having service opportunities and being involved,” she said. “I love school and I love learning. Expanding how I view the world has always been very important to me, and I got to do that at Girls Nation, and I get to do that every day at school whenever I learn something new.”
Doster said striving for each of the five aspects is what allows someone to reach their full potential and credits the DYW program for helping her grow as a person while also growing her relationships.
“I realized that I gained so much more than a medallion, although it is greatly appreciated. I really took away things about myself and how I can fit into the community and work to create more prepared and determined young women,” she said.
DYW also offers a Little Sister program where girls in grades 7-10 have a front row seat to all the work the older girls put in, and Doster said it was inspiring to be able to mentor these young girls through her actions.
“I’m excited for younger generations of girls to see people like me and my peers who are determined and want to succeed and have goals and are willing to put the work into reaching those goals,” she said. “That’s something that’s always been so inspiring to me about DYW is that we can work together and also learn from each other.”
This past program raised over $14,000 in local scholarship money that was awarded to the five contestants. In January, Doster will travel to Montgomery to represent Coffee County in the state competition.