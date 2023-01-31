Dothan area Botanical Gardens to begin “Butterfly Ambassadors” pogram

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens has announced the beginning of a new volunteer program for folks who are interested in volunteering in the Garden’s new “Wings of Wonder” Butterfly House.

These volunteer “Butterfly Ambassadors” will greet guests, collect admission tickets, and help answer questions about the butterflies inside the enclosure.

“Wings of Wonder” is an 1,800 Butterfly House that contains 500-600 native butterflies and is open to Garden guests from April thru October. There are only two other Butterfly Houses in the state of Alabama.

“Becoming a “Butterfly Ambassador” is a great opportunity for anyone who shares a love of butterflies, the outdoors, and enjoys working with people of all ages” said William Holman, executive director of DABG. “In our inaugural season, which was only three months long (August-October), over 6,500 visitors came to enjoy 'Wings of Wonder.' We are expecting a lot more visitors in 2023."

An organizational meeting will be held in Ricketts Hall on Sunday, Feb.12 at 2 p.m. for anyone who would like to learn more about becoming a “Butterfly Ambassador”. There will be no admission to the Gardens charged to attend the meeting. Please register your attendance in advance by visiting the DABG website at www.dabg.com

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden includes over 20 different “pocket gardens” including a rose garden, daylily garden, hydrangea garden, Asian garden, camellia garden, herb garden and more. Other features of the 47-acre garden include a wedding garden, gazebo, picnic pavilion and more.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave in Dothan. The pet-friendly (must be on leash) facility is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week. For more information about the “Butterfly Ambassador” program, call Valerie Wise, Butterfly House Manager at the Garden office 334-793-3224.