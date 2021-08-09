 Skip to main content
Dothan man charged in fraud investigation involving Homeland Security
With the help of Homeland Security, the Enterprise Police Department has arrested a Dothan man in connection with a “large-scale” fraud scheme investigation.

On Aug. 5, Rakeeshkumar J. Patel, 52, of Dothan was arrested and charged with using a false name to obstruct justice, two counts of possession of forged instrument in the second degree and first-degree theft of property.

During the course of the investigation, EPD Capt. Billy Haglund said detectives were able to locate and intercept packages containing large amounts of U.S. currency with information provided from Homeland Security, recovering approximately $70,000 belonging to victims of phone scams.

Patel, who owns Basket of Cheer Fine Wine & Spirits/Micro Beer in Dothan, was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.

