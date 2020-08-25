Downtown 5th Saturday Maskquerade shopping party set

Come Downtown Enterprise and shop with some of your favorite local merchants during the 5th Saturday Maskquerade Party from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Enjoy local musicians on the sidewalks, extended shopping hours and in-store promotions and giveaways.

“We encourage everyone to come downtown and safely shop during this special retail event,” Main Street Enterprise Director Cassidi Kendrick said. “We are extremely thankful for the community’s continued support of local businesses during this time. Our unique mix of downtown stores and restaurants are looking forward to seeing you next Saturday!”

Life South will be hosting a blood drive downtown during this fifth Saturday event. The bus will be parked on West College Street and a waiting area will be provided in the lobby of Navigator International.

Main Street will also be teaming up with the City of Enterprise to help citizens register to complete the 2020 Census.

“Volunteers will be set up at a tent on Main Street to help you complete your 2020 Census,” said Mayor William E. Cooper. “We are in the final weeks of this all-important population count, which is going to affect our community, state and nation for the next 10 years. If you haven’t already filled out your census forms, please stop by the tent and be counted.”

In addition, anyone who is not already registered to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election can do so at the tent that day.

For more information, please contact Main Street Enterprise by calling 334-406-1274 or emailing mainstreet@enterpriseal.gov.

