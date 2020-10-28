 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown 5th Saturday Trick or Treat on Main Street
0 comments

Downtown 5th Saturday Trick or Treat on Main Street

  • 0

It’s Spooky Season! Come Downtown Enterprise and shop with some of your favorite local merchants during Trick or Treat on Main Street this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy local shopping and eating, a costume contest and spooky music playing throughout downtown.

Children 12 and under are encouraged to come dressed in their best Halloween costume and enter the costume contest. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. on East College Street, near Milky Moo’s, and the contest will begin at 11 a.m. To enter, please bring one canned food item. All collected items will be given to the Wiregrass Food Bank.

Life South will be hosting a blood drive downtown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during this 5th Saturday event. The bus will be parked on West College Street, near the Boll Weevil Mural.

“What’s Halloween without a costume contest,” said Main Street Director Cassidi Kendrick. “After all, ghouls and ghosts just want to have fun. The contest will give kids a chance to show off their creative frocks before Trick-or-Treating hours later in the day. We also have a blood drive, a worthwhile community service effort, and other activities to make the day full Halloween magic.”

For more information, please contact Main Street Enterprise by calling 334-406-1274 or emailing mainstreet@enterpriseal.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Student of the Week
News

Student of the Week

Enterprise High School and The Enterprise Ledger would like to recognize EHS’s Student of the Week, Tatum Mitchell.

News

COVID cases back on the rise

After several months of a downward trend in positive coronavirus tests, Coffee County’s numbers are slowly rising again, according to the Coff…

News

Coffee County Jail Reports

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between October 11 and October 18. The information is in the following format: na…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert