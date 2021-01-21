Downtown Date Night planned

In an effort to continue to support downtown Enterprise’s local businesses while also providing a night of fun for residents, Main Street Enterprise has arranged for a Downtown Date Night celebration on Saturday, Jan. 30.
Main Street Director Cassidi Kendrick said they arranged the 5th Saturday event to encourage the community to come downtown and shop early for Valentine’s Day and to eat at one of the downtown restaurants, several of which will be offering Date Night specials, such as The Rawls Restaurant & Bar, Milky Moos and Corks & Cattle.
Of course, vendors are getting in on the action, too.
“Several merchants will be highlighting Valentine’s Day gift ideas, and some will be offering a Valentine’s Day wish list to make shopping for your significant other a little easier!” Kendrick said. “Simply fill out the wish list and leave it at the register of the store, and hopefully your significant other comes back to purchase the items.”
For a bit of entertainment between shopping and dinnertime, All About Art Studio is holding a “Wine Down with Art” night and Sixtel Bottle and Growler House is hosting Newlywed Couples Trivia Game night. Couples who have been married for 2 years or less are invited to play, and the prize for winners are items and services from downtown merchants valued over $250.
Kendrick said she hopes the event will bring life to downtown after the conclusion of the Christmas season.
“Now that the holidays are over, this is a very slow period for them. Anything we can do to increase foot traffic and ring those registers helps the small businesses so much,” she said. “I hope to see the community come out and continue to support these businesses.”
Due to seating capacity, restaurants are recommending those who plan to participate in Downtown Date Night to make a reservation, and make it now. Kendrick encourages those who would like to participate but want to remain in the safety of their home to order carry out and take advantage of the online shopping, curbside pickup and delivery services many businesses have put in place.
All patrons are asked to mask up, distance from others and follow all state and local health guidelines. For updates on the event, visit Main Street Enterprise’s website and Facebook page.