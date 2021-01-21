Downtown Date Night planned

In an effort to continue to support downtown Enterprise’s local businesses while also providing a night of fun for residents, Main Street Enterprise has arranged for a Downtown Date Night celebration on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Main Street Director Cassidi Kendrick said they arranged the 5th Saturday event to encourage the community to come downtown and shop early for Valentine’s Day and to eat at one of the downtown restaurants, several of which will be offering Date Night specials, such as The Rawls Restaurant & Bar, Milky Moos and Corks & Cattle.

Of course, vendors are getting in on the action, too.

“Several merchants will be highlighting Valentine’s Day gift ideas, and some will be offering a Valentine’s Day wish list to make shopping for your significant other a little easier!” Kendrick said. “Simply fill out the wish list and leave it at the register of the store, and hopefully your significant other comes back to purchase the items.”