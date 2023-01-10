Downtown demolition project underway

Caution is being urged by Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore as the demolition project near the Boll Weevil Monument on Main Street that started Monday continues.

Barricades have been put on around the area being worked on. “We ask drivers to avoid the area if possible because it is congested with equipment related to the project,” Moore said. “If you must be in the area, plan for extra time to get through and follow the commands of the officers on scene.”

The southbound lane of South Main Street, from West College Street to Grubbs Street, is closed from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Cars will be rerouted down East College Street to South Edwards Street to East Grubbs Street.

Moore said semi-trucks will be guided through by law enforcement officers. This closure is expected to last through Wednesday but West College Street will be closed to all traffic from Main Street to the railroad tracks until Jan. 20. Demolition crews will be using this area to stage the necessary equipment. Police will be on scene to direct traffic.

Businesses in the area will be open during the demolition project. Pedestrians are reminded to use the sidewalks and to only cross Main Street in designated crosswalks. “Our downtown businesses will still be operating as normal and we’d just like to remind everyone to ‘pardon our progress’ as we work through this demolition project,” Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said. “We hope that people will still come downtown to shop small and support our local businesses.”

The demolition project includes three business buildings that were damaged as a result of the early morning fire downtown Oct. 16, 2022.