Downtown Enterprise holiday events kick off Saturday

Who is ready for Whoville Holiday events? The most festive season downtown kicks off Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the Holiday Open House.

“We are just getting started. I hope everyone is ready for a festive holiday season in downtown Enterprise,” Main Street Director Mariah Montgomery said. “Almost every weekend between now and the end of the year you can expect something to be going on downtown and we are so excited to host these events for our community.”

On Saturday, local businesses along Main Street will have extended shopping hours and special deals to encourage patrons to visit their shops as part of the annual event. “Where you spend your money during holiday season matters. We hope you’ll shop local and support our small businesses downtown,” Montgomery said.

For the first time, Downtown Enterprise will also have live music, food trucks and cornhole games from 5 until 8 p.m. West College Street, from Main Street to Railroad Street, will be closed for the event starting at 3 p.m. Motorists can use West Lee Street as an alternate route.

Other upcoming downtown Enterprise events include: Black Friday PJ Party Nov. 25; Small Business Saturday Nov. 26; Enterprise Christmas Parade Nov. 29; the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec. 1; the Whoville Celebration Dec. 3; the Whoville 5K Dec. 10; and the Whoville Scavenger Hunt Dec. 17.