Downtown Enterprise Military Appreciation Day is Saturday

Enterprise, AL - Main Street Enterprise is excited to host Military Appreciation Day in Downtown Enterprise this Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This event will have shopping specials, music and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

During this event, various Military and Veteran Affairs Organizations to include Fort Rucker, MWR, Marines, Navy, and the DAV will be set up on College Street, sharing information about their organizations and providing activities and static displays. Jeremy Hilton of State Farm will be sponsoring a booth full of birthday cake from local bakers to help celebrate the 246th birthday of the United States Army.

“Military Appreciation Day is a very important event for the Downtown Merchants, because the military community supports our local businesses so much,” Main Street Enterprise Director Cassidi Kendrick said. “We hope this day is full of fun for all who attend!”

Simply South Realty will be sponsoring a hydration station tent to help keep attendees refreshed while enjoying the event. Life South will also be hosting a blood drive during this event.

For more information about this event or the Main Street Enterprise Program, please contact Cassidi Kendrick, by calling 334-406-1274 or emailing mainstreet@enterpriseal.gov. Information about the local Main Street Program can also be found at www.enterprisedowntown.com