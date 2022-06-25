Downtown shops open for business during Main Street resurfacing project

A long-awaited resurfacing project is set to get under way in downtown Enterprise in the next couple of weeks, but Main Street merchants will be open for business and welcoming shoppers all throughout the project.

Contractors for the Alabama Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin the paving in the July 5-10 time frame, but the schedule is subject to change according to project developments, weather and other factors, officials said.

“We look forward to this improvement to our Downtown district, but we want to assure you that Main Street will be open for business and that parking will still be available during the daytime,” said Mariah Montgomery, Main Street Enterprise director. “Downtown has plenty of parking spaces off of Main Street that available during the evening construction, including on East and West College Street, the new parking lot located off of Lee Street and North Edwards Street, the Coffee County Court House Parking Lot and Rail Road Street.”

Mayor William E. Cooper said he is happy to see the paving project under way on state roads within the city limits of Enterprise. During the past week, the contractors have completed the bulk of the paving on Plaza Drive from the bypass at Highway 167 South north to S. Park Street. Work was also under way Friday on the much-needed repaving of Park Street from the Highway 84 East intersection west to S. Main Street near City Hall.

North Main from Boll Weevil Circle south through downtown will be done on the next leg of the project. ALDOT officials said the work along Main Street will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. so business and traffic in the area will be interrupted as little as possible.

The Mayor joined Montgomery in ensuring the public that shoppers and visitors to Main Street shops, restaurants and private offices will have access to get to their desired downtown destination.

Police Chief Michael Moore said more information will be available about the traffic plan and parking on Main Street before the work begins.