Dr. Zel Thomas named Superintendent of Enterprise City Schools

After moving the announcement up by five days, the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education unanimously selected Dr. Zel Thomas to serve as the next Superintendent of Enterprise City Schools in a special called meeting Thursday evening.

With the end of this school year, Thomas wrapped up over two decades with Enterprise City Schools and will leave behind his position of Coordinator of Student Services and drop the “assistant” in Assistant Superintendent. Even after working a total of 27 years in education, he said he still feels like he has more to offer.

“I still feel great. I still feel like I have something to bring to the table, and I hope to continue to bring that,” Thomas said. “I’m excited. We’re doing a lot of good things now, but we can do better in some regards. You always strive to get better. In the world of education, you always have a new crop of kids to work with and see to their needs.

“The objective is to take them all as far as you can take them, and that’s a special opportunity to be able to do that. I have a lot of good people behind me, and with the support of the community, we’re going to make sure Enterprise remains a shining star.”

Thomas said that while he wasn’t 100 percent sure he was going to be chosen for the position, he liked his chances.