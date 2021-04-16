Driggers named principal at Kinston

Megan Driggers, a Kinston High School alum, will be the Bulldogs’ new principal for the 2021-2022 school year, the Coffee County Board of Education announced last Thursday.
Driggers graduated from Kinston in 2004 before attending Troy University and earning a bachelor’s degree in English language arts education. She graduated from the University of West Alabama with her master’s degree in library media education in 2010 and earned her certificate in Instructional Leadership from UWA in 2016.
Driggers began her teaching career at Dauphin Junior High School in 2008 as an English language arts instructor for ninth grade advanced placement classes and practical classes. In August 2014, she accepted a job as secondary instructional coach for seventh through twelfth grade classes at New Brockton High School. In July 2018, she finally returned home to Kinston as assistant principal.
“As a student involved in multiple sports and extra-curricular activities I found myself more often at Kinston High School than at home,” Driggers said in her school biography. “I am excited to return ‘home’ to serve my alma mater. It is my honor to work at a school whose dedication to the success of its students is a common goal shared among both the school staff and the community.”
Driggers will fill the shoes of Danny Branch Jr. who has been the principal of Kinston since August 2018. Her contract is for a one-year probationary term which will be revisited this time next year.
At the end of the meeting, board members congratulated Driggers on her appointment.
“I’m excited that we have a new principal at Kinston. She’s done a great job as assistant principal, so I know she’s going to do a great job as a principal,” Wendy Massey said. “I think next year is going to be a wonderful year for all three schools.”
Vice President Galen McWaters added, “I look forward to working with her, and I know she’ll do an outstanding job.”
In his superintendent’s report, Kevin Killingsworth discussed the decision to no longer require facial coverings or masks.
“After careful consideration, we made the decision that we preferred that our staff, students and guests wear masks, but leave it as an option for them to wear a mask or not. I believe going forward that’s the best option,” he said. “If we see a drastic increase—and I will confer with James Brown first and nurse Stinson—we’ll have to put the mask back on. That doesn’t mean we need to go have a mask burning ceremony because we may be putting them back on. We need to make sure that we keep them close by.
“I do have some concerns about this variant strain that we keep hearing about… but hopefully we’re on the back side of this and can be moving forward.”
He also said the 12-classroom addition at New Brockton Elementary is about 80 percent complete and furniture should begin being move in by mid-June. He added they should be able to begin work soon on the six-classroom addition at New Brockton High School, and progress is slow going on the Zion Chapel gymnasium due to the rainy weather the last several weeks.
“We’ve gotten a lot of things done, and we’ve still got a few more things to get done but we’re trying,” Killingsworth said. “I appreciate every one of our employee’s efforts this year because it has been very taxing and very stressful for everyone involved.”
The next meeting is Thursday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m. and a work session will be held on Monday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m.
In other business:
The board awarded the bid for site improvements at Zion Chapel to Hughes Construction at a cost of $49,390.
The board approved the sale of a surplus school bus—that does not meet state safety specifications—to the high bidder at $7,000.
The following personnel actions were approved:
Employments
Ericka Whigam, media specialist at Kinston School, effective for the 2021-2022 school year
Emily Herbert, secondary instructional coach for Kinston School and Zion Chapel High School, effective for the 2021-2022 school year
Jessie Grant, media specialist at New Brockton Elementary School, effective for the 2021-2022 school year
Debra Johnson, temporary substitute custodian at New Brockton Elementary School, effective April 12, 2021