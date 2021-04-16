Driggers named principal at Kinston

At the end of the meeting, board members congratulated Driggers on her appointment.

“I’m excited that we have a new principal at Kinston. She’s done a great job as assistant principal, so I know she’s going to do a great job as a principal,” Wendy Massey said. “I think next year is going to be a wonderful year for all three schools.”

Vice President Galen McWaters added, “I look forward to working with her, and I know she’ll do an outstanding job.”

In his superintendent’s report, Kevin Killingsworth discussed the decision to no longer require facial coverings or masks.

“After careful consideration, we made the decision that we preferred that our staff, students and guests wear masks, but leave it as an option for them to wear a mask or not. I believe going forward that’s the best option,” he said. “If we see a drastic increase—and I will confer with James Brown first and nurse Stinson—we’ll have to put the mask back on. That doesn’t mean we need to go have a mask burning ceremony because we may be putting them back on. We need to make sure that we keep them close by.

“I do have some concerns about this variant strain that we keep hearing about… but hopefully we’re on the back side of this and can be moving forward.”