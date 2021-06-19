Duty, honor, sacrifice: Streets, park named after fallen heroes

“As we’ve heard all our lives, freedom is not free. This is a club that no parent ever wanted to become a member of,” said Ben Watson, father of Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson who was killed in a terrorist attack on Dec. 6, 2019 at Naval Air Station Pensacola.
Watson’s family, along with the families of Army Sergeant Timothy M. Conneway, Army Specialist Brendan P. Neenan and Army Specialist Andrew Lee Hand, gathered Friday at the site of the The Landing community where three streets and a park were named after the four fallen heroes.
“They were willing to serve. They were willing to put their life on the line for me and you,” Watson said. “Many have paid the price, and many families continue to pay the price with the heartache they feel each and every day because their loved one was taken from them.”
The entrance to The Landing is named Conneway Court. Hand Lane is the first right turn and Neenan Drive flows along the back of the community and leads to Watson Park. Dex Gilley, chief of operations at Gwendolyn Gilley Construction, said this was their way of showing that these service members and the sacrifices they made will not be forgotten.
“They paid the ultimate sacrifice for us. I know they’re on everyone’s minds, but sometimes I feel like we don’t do enough to show that, and it was our way to give back and let these families know they’re always going to be here and we’re never going to forget them,” he said. “Any time someone pulls down that street, they’re going to think about that hero and the sacrifice they made for them to be able to be living on that street today. It’s our way of kind of immortalizing them.”
Neenan was killed in Afghanistan on June 7, 2010 and died of injuries sustained when an improvised explosive device detonated near his position. A 2006 graduate of Enterprise High School and a 2010 graduate of Enterprise State Community College, Neenan was a third-generation service member.
Lesa Neenan, his stepmother, remembers him as being loving, generous and thoughtful with a “fabulous sense of humor.”
“He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson and friend who brought so much joy to everyone around him, and he was proud to serve his country,” she said. “I know he would be humbled by this gesture. He loved this area, and he had plans to purchase land in Coffee County when he returned from deployment. He was killed in action before that dream was fulfilled. Brendan Patrick Neenan may not have gotten his land, but Gwendolyn Gilley made sure a piece of that dream came true by giving him a street.”
Hand died in July 2010 of injuries sustained when insurgents attacked his military vehicle with an improvised explosive device. After graduating from EHS in 2004, he joined the Alabama National Guard where he was deployed twice before he transitioned to active duty in 2008. As an active-duty soldier, Hand moved his wife and two sons, Tristan and Gavin, to his duty station in Washington State before deploying to Afghanistan.
Ken Hand, his father, said he felt lucky to be his dad.
“Our son died for a cause to protect our fellow Americans so we could continue to live freely. I respect all men and women that serve, and I believe it’s a calling. It’s a calling that took my son, but he was raised to follow his dreams and his heart and to serve proudly,” he said. “I’m proud of Andrew. He was a good boy, a better man and a dedicated soldier.”
In June 2003, Conneway was seriously injured in a roadside explosion in Baghdad and died two days later from cardiac arrest as he was being loaded onto a plane en route to a hospital in Germany. He was a member of the JROTC drill team at EHS. Conneway’s family said he was a bright light to those around him and that his life represents the values of our city, our country and his family.
Before he died, Conneway found out he and his wife, Catherine, were going to have a son.
“He loved what he was doing. He believed in what he was doing (in the Army),” Catherine said. “He always had a smile on his face. He had the Ranger attitude—that work hard, play hard attitude. When it came to work, he left it at work. When it came to family and being at home, he concentrated on family.”
As a child, Ensign Watson dreamed of becoming a marine. When that dream faded, he decided to become a mechanical engineer. He was captain of EHS’s JROTC rifle team and continued to be successful at the Naval Academy where he was a small-arms instructor, a wrestling coach and a captain of the rifle team.
“He’s never shied away from anything,” Watson’s father said. “Even though he was the littlest person on the football team, he was always saying ‘Put me in, coach.’ Even mortally wounded, Kaleb made it down the steps and hailed first responders. Because of that, countless lives were saved. I always knew Kaleb was willing to out his life on the line. If it came to that, I was willing to bear that burden. I thought it would be in some far away battlefield on the other side of the plant—I had no idea it would be on our home soil in Florida.”
Guests in attendance included Mayor William E. Cooper, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Erin Grantham, Rep. Barry Moore—who taught Conneway’s Sunday School class—Katie Boyd Britt, Rep. Rhett Marquess, Enterprise City Council members Eugene Goolsby, Scotty Johnson and Greg Padgett, Fort Rucker officials, representatives from the area’s many veterans organizations and country music star David Nail.
“(The support) has been overwhelming, but it makes me feel good to know that we’re not the only ones thinking about these troops—this whole city is behind them,” Gilley said. “To the families of the fallen heroes, we appreciate you and we can never give enough gratitude to what your children, fathers and loved ones have done. The military and these heroes are what have us here to today.”
Gwen Gilley added, “The stories and the memories shared have been incredible. The three words that come to mind for me are honor, duty and sacrifice, and I think those are three words all these men lived by, and that’s exactly why we’re here honoring and remembering them and giving gratitude today. We will forever be grateful. We will always remember, and we will never forget.”
With Enterprise’s long rooted history alongside Fort Rucker and the military comes more heroes to honor, and Dex said they have multiple phases planned for the community that will follow with this theme.
“We’re going to keep it going. Hopefully, everyone to date will have a spot out here and it can be a place they can rest in peace with their brothers in arms,” he said.