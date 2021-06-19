Duty, honor, sacrifice: Streets, park named after fallen heroes

“As we’ve heard all our lives, freedom is not free. This is a club that no parent ever wanted to become a member of,” said Ben Watson, father of Navy Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson who was killed in a terrorist attack on Dec. 6, 2019 at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Watson’s family, along with the families of Army Sergeant Timothy M. Conneway, Army Specialist Brendan P. Neenan and Army Specialist Andrew Lee Hand, gathered Friday at the site of the The Landing community where three streets and a park were named after the four fallen heroes.

“They were willing to serve. They were willing to put their life on the line for me and you,” Watson said. “Many have paid the price, and many families continue to pay the price with the heartache they feel each and every day because their loved one was taken from them.”

The entrance to The Landing is named Conneway Court. Hand Lane is the first right turn and Neenan Drive flows along the back of the community and leads to Watson Park. Dex Gilley, chief of operations at Gwendolyn Gilley Construction, said this was their way of showing that these service members and the sacrifices they made will not be forgotten.