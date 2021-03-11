Easter hat-making class offered Monday at Enterprise Farmers Market

Are you getting ready for March 27 Easter Hat Parade at the Enterprise Farmers Market? Or do you just want to make some cute and colorful bonnets to sport around town on Easter weekend?
Either way, come and learn how to make a one-of-a-kind, eye-catching, attention-getting headpiece that will be turning heads wherever you go!
The City of Enterprise is sponsoring an Easter Hat-Making Class at 6 p.m. Monday, March 15, at the Enterprise Farmers Market.
Just bring your own hat in whatever style you want and instructor Annie Hendrix of the Coffee County Extension Service will teach you some elegant or whimsical ways to decorate it. The City will furnish some supplies to decorate or you may bring some of your own to make your hat uniquely you.
The class is limited to 28 spots, so pre-registration is required.
To register, go to https://eprd.recdesk.com/Community/Program and sign up online, or you may stop by the Enterprise Recreation Department to sign up in person anytime before 2 p.m. Monday. The cost is $10.
The class will be set up so that social distancing can be accomplished and all participants are asked to wear a mask.
“Of course, we would love for the class participants to bring their creations to the Farmers Market on Saturday morning, March 27, and be a part of the Easter Hat Parade and Contest,” said City of Enterprise Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland.
The Hat Parade, led by the Easter Bunny himself, will start at 10 a.m. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The contest will begin immediately following the parade.
Prize winners will be chosen from five age categories – 6 and below, ages 7-12, 13-18; 19 – 64; and Senior Citizens 65 and above.
A Family Category and a Team category has also been added this year for families who want to compete together, or for people who are affiliated as friends or through a civic club, business, church or otherwise.
“This opens the door for lots of bonding as you’re deciding on hat themes or shopping for decorations. It’s a great bonding time as well, though we do encourage everyone to be safe if they get together to make hats,” Kirkland said. “There’s nothing wrong with a little friendly competition, so we expect to have baskets of fun; and the families and team groups who take home honors this year will have braggin’ rights until next year.”
Cash prizes will be given for the Largest group( in number) for each group category and for the Best Hat Presentation (most beautiful hat collection or best hat theme concept, for example).
Kirkland said the hat-making class Monday is a great pre-event for the Easter Hat Parade and Contest, and the other activities centered around Easter at the Market March 27. A Deviled Egg competition will also be taking place after the Hat Contest. An awards ceremony will end the day’s activities at about noon.