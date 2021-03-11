Easter hat-making class offered Monday at Enterprise Farmers Market

The Hat Parade, led by the Easter Bunny himself, will start at 10 a.m. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The contest will begin immediately following the parade.

Prize winners will be chosen from five age categories – 6 and below, ages 7-12, 13-18; 19 – 64; and Senior Citizens 65 and above.

A Family Category and a Team category has also been added this year for families who want to compete together, or for people who are affiliated as friends or through a civic club, business, church or otherwise.

“This opens the door for lots of bonding as you’re deciding on hat themes or shopping for decorations. It’s a great bonding time as well, though we do encourage everyone to be safe if they get together to make hats,” Kirkland said. “There’s nothing wrong with a little friendly competition, so we expect to have baskets of fun; and the families and team groups who take home honors this year will have braggin’ rights until next year.”

Cash prizes will be given for the Largest group( in number) for each group category and for the Best Hat Presentation (most beautiful hat collection or best hat theme concept, for example).