Easter Hat Parade and Contest coming soon

Overall Most Original/Creative

Registration for the Deviled Egg Contest will be between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., with judging inside the Farmers Market at 11:15.

All the winners will be announced and awards presented at noon.

“We want to thank our sponsors for this year’s festivities. Pilgrim’s of Enterprise has sponsored the prizes for the Easter Hat Parade,” Kirkland said. “And as usual, Cutts Restaurant has been gracious enough to sponsor the egg contest prizes.”

To enter the Deviled Egg Contest, please bring 12 halves or whole eggs, depending on your recipe and presentation, to the Farmers Market between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded in five categories:

Most Devilicious—Best-Tasting eggs

Most Eggsquisite—Prettiest and/or Most Creative presentation

Most Eggstraditional—Deviled Egg—Best Traditional egg recipe

Most Eggstraordinary—Best Non-traditional (recipe made with less common ingredients such as guacamole or pimento cheese, etc.)

Most Eggcellent—Best Overall, chosen from among the category winners