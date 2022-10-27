 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EBOE approves personnel actions

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the meeting Oct. 25.

Leave

Carter Evans, custodian/special events facilitator, Child Nutrition Program;

Lucinda Thompson, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Jimmy Parks, interventionist, Holly Hill Elementary School;

Margaret Tyner, gifted teacher, Enterprise City Schools;

Leslie Watters, English teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;

Resignations

Willie Bryant, maintenance technician, Maintenance Department;

Sophie Threadgill, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Bailey Goodson, special education aide, Hillcrest Elementary School;

Susan Smith, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Tracie Olson, instructional aide, Hillcrest Elementary School;

Jennifer Waters, special education teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Lysandra Kilow, first grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Catherine Davidson, special education teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Jennifer Holley, special projects secretary, Special Projects Department;

Delilah Tyler, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Shari Hambleton, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Erica Williams, instructional partner, Dauphin Junior High School;

Retirements

Charles Woodall, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Transfers

Logan Harrison, grounds/maintenance technician to maintenance helper, Maintenance Department;

Employment

Emily Warner, kindergarten teacher, Pinedale Elementary School;

Nilda Lugo, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools;

Michael Sheffield, maintenance technician, Maintenance Department;

Courtney Herbst, kindergarten teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Sherrie Lindsey, part-time teacher, Enterprise City Schools;

Joe Holley, part-time teacher, Enterprise City Schools;

Alexis Holmes, first grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Mila Goodson, special education aide, Hillcrest Elementary School;

Jennifer Holley, elementary teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Molly Brasher, department secretary, Special Projects Department;

Mary Brio, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Marty Reed, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;

Craig McCall, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;

Latoris Thomas, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;

Susan Smith, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;

Gregory Lee, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;

Shari Hambleton, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department; and,

Charlotte McClendon, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department.

