EBOE approves personnel actions

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the meeting Oct. 25.
Leave
Carter Evans, custodian/special events facilitator, Child Nutrition Program;
Lucinda Thompson, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Jimmy Parks, interventionist, Holly Hill Elementary School;
Margaret Tyner, gifted teacher, Enterprise City Schools;
Leslie Watters, English teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Resignations
Willie Bryant, maintenance technician, Maintenance Department;
Sophie Threadgill, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Bailey Goodson, special education aide, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Susan Smith, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Tracie Olson, instructional aide, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Jennifer Waters, special education teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Lysandra Kilow, first grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Catherine Davidson, special education teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Jennifer Holley, special projects secretary, Special Projects Department;
Delilah Tyler, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Shari Hambleton, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Erica Williams, instructional partner, Dauphin Junior High School;
Retirements
Charles Woodall, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Transfers
Logan Harrison, grounds/maintenance technician to maintenance helper, Maintenance Department;
Employment
Emily Warner, kindergarten teacher, Pinedale Elementary School;
Nilda Lugo, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools;
Michael Sheffield, maintenance technician, Maintenance Department;
Courtney Herbst, kindergarten teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Sherrie Lindsey, part-time teacher, Enterprise City Schools;
Joe Holley, part-time teacher, Enterprise City Schools;
Alexis Holmes, first grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Mila Goodson, special education aide, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Jennifer Holley, elementary teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Molly Brasher, department secretary, Special Projects Department;
Mary Brio, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Marty Reed, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;
Craig McCall, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;
Latoris Thomas, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;
Susan Smith, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;
Gregory Lee, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;
Shari Hambleton, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department; and,
Charlotte McClendon, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department.