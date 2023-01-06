 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EBOE approves personnel actions

  • Updated
The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the meeting Jan. 4.

Leave:

Rylee Baxter, math teacher, Enterprise High School, eight weeks;

Resignation:

Crisie Osterhoudt, instructional partner, Enterprise High School;

Transfers:

Michelley Carter, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program, to eight-hour custodian, Hillcrest Elementary School;

Robin Marsh, instructional aide, Brookwood Elementary School, to instructional aide, Enterprise High School;

Employment:

Justin McPherson, STEM teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;

Malinda Little, clerical aide, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Crystal Jensen, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;

Jerry Hill, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;

Jeffery Smith, eight-hour custodian, Enterprise High School; and,

Haley Rose McInnis, English teacher, Enterprise High School.

