EBOE approves personnel actions

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at the meeting Jan. 4.
Leave:
Rylee Baxter, math teacher, Enterprise High School, eight weeks;
Resignation:
Crisie Osterhoudt, instructional partner, Enterprise High School;
Transfers:
Michelley Carter, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program, to eight-hour custodian, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Robin Marsh, instructional aide, Brookwood Elementary School, to instructional aide, Enterprise High School;
Employment:
Justin McPherson, STEM teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Malinda Little, clerical aide, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Crystal Jensen, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;
Jerry Hill, substitute bus driver, Transportation Department;
Jeffery Smith, eight-hour custodian, Enterprise High School; and,
Haley Rose McInnis, English teacher, Enterprise High School.