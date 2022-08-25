 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EBOE OKs personnel actions in recent meeting

  • 0
Enterprise Board of Education approves personnel list

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at its July meeting.

Leave:

Gayle Kahumoka, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Resignations:

Laura Tew, ESL teacher, Enterprise City Schools;

Kelly Gonzalez, special education aide, Enterprise High School;

Connie Nichols, library media specialist, Dauphin Junior High School;

Heather Aho, fourth grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Willie Haigler, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Christina Keel, kindergarten teacher, Pinedale Elementary School;

People are also reading…

Daniel Shakespear, 2022-23 science teacher, Enterprise High School;

Amber Thornton, science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;

Madison Lake, 2022-23 elementary teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Emily Sanders, math specialist, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Transfers:

Wendy Fancher from six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program, to seven-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Whitney Yarbrough from kindergarten teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School to library media specialist, Hillcrest Elementary School;

Shelley Grimes from physical education teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School to physical education teacher, Brookwood Elementary School;

Crystal Edgar from library media specialist, Hillcrest Elementary School to library media specialist, Dauphin Junior High School;

Zamaria Warren from 2022-23 elementary school teacher grade to be announced, Holly Hill Elementary School to 2022-23 elementary school teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;

Employment:

Kayla Woods, adjunct health science teacher, Enterprise High School;

Brandy Hackett, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Tonia Smart, seven-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Carolyn Weldon, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;

Cindy Michael, contract coach, Enterprise High School;

Corrie Taylor, contract coach, Enterprise High School;

Sheri Siegel, contract coach, Enterprise High School;

Grant Lyons, contract coach, Enterprise High School;

Johnathan Barrette, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Logan Aplin, bus driver, Transportation Department;

Lee Turman, instructional aide, Pinedale Elementary School;

Patricia White, computer science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;

Karen Zbinden, math teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;

Maria Elmore, clerical aide, Coppinville Junior High School;

Robiann Gilbert, English teacher, Enterprise High School;

Heather Crist, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools;

Sarakathryn Creech, special education aide, Enterprise High School;

Allison Wilkinson, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Hillcrest Elementary School;

Athletic supplements 

Michaela Smith, basketball, head junior varsity, girls;

Mia Caldwell, basketball, assistant junior varsity/ninth grade girls;

Dennis Chastang, basketball, head, girls, Dauphin Junior High School;

Savannah Maddox, cheerleader, assistant high school;

Christopher Rodgers, cross country, head;

Cindy Michael, cross country, assistant;

Benson Stonicher, football, assistant high school;

Granison Wagstaff, football, assistant high school;

Dayne Brown, football, assistant high school;

John Burdeshaw, football, assistant high school;

Clark Quisenberry, football, assistant high school;

Brad Fortney, football, assistant ninth grade;

Jennifer Fortney, indoor/outdoor track, head elementary;

Willie Fells, wrestling, head;

Boyce Landry, wrestling, assistant;

Emily Dale, volleyball, head eighth grade, Coppinville Junior High School;

Dayla Gulledge, volleyball, head seventh, Coppinville Junior High School;

Non-athletic supplements:

Dontavious Tidwell, choral music, assistant director, Enterprise High School;

Bobby Williams, choral music, show band director, Enterprise High School;

Caroline Swann, junior high director, Dauphin Junior High School;

Marcia Memminger, lead nurse, Enterprise City Schools;

Hannah Hnytka, school technology coordinator, Coppinville Junior High School;

Amanda Rascoe, school technology coordinator, Harrand Creek Elementary School;

Crystal Edgar, school technology coordinator, Dauphin Junior High School;

Whitney Yarbrough, school technology coordinator, Hillcrest Elementary School;

Adam Brumberg, band director, senior assistant, Enterprise High School;

Bobby Williams, band director, senior assistant, Enterprise High School;

Daniel Compton, band director, assistant, Enterprise High School; and,

Sophia Boose Compton, band director, assistant, Enterprise High School.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Finding fruit the ole fashioned way

Finding fruit the ole fashioned way

There was a family-sized blackberry patch behind the original House of Adams wherein grew the planet’s smallest berries, volunteering to be ha…

“All my life’s a circle”

“All my life’s a circle”

As I re-join the news team covering the Wiregrass like kudzu for a second stint, the words to Harry Chapin’s “All my life’s a circle” play in …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert