EBOE OKs personnel actions in recent meeting

The Enterprise Board of Education approved several personnel actions at its July meeting.
Leave:
Gayle Kahumoka, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Resignations:
Laura Tew, ESL teacher, Enterprise City Schools;
Kelly Gonzalez, special education aide, Enterprise High School;
Connie Nichols, library media specialist, Dauphin Junior High School;
Heather Aho, fourth grade teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Willie Haigler, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Christina Keel, kindergarten teacher, Pinedale Elementary School;
Daniel Shakespear, 2022-23 science teacher, Enterprise High School;
Amber Thornton, science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Madison Lake, 2022-23 elementary teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Emily Sanders, math specialist, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Transfers:
Wendy Fancher from six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program, to seven-hour CNP worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Whitney Yarbrough from kindergarten teacher, Hillcrest Elementary School to library media specialist, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Shelley Grimes from physical education teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School to physical education teacher, Brookwood Elementary School;
Crystal Edgar from library media specialist, Hillcrest Elementary School to library media specialist, Dauphin Junior High School;
Zamaria Warren from 2022-23 elementary school teacher grade to be announced, Holly Hill Elementary School to 2022-23 elementary school teacher, Rucker Boulevard Elementary School;
Employment:
Kayla Woods, adjunct health science teacher, Enterprise High School;
Brandy Hackett, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Tonia Smart, seven-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Carolyn Weldon, six and one half-hour child nutrition program worker, Child Nutrition Program;
Cindy Michael, contract coach, Enterprise High School;
Corrie Taylor, contract coach, Enterprise High School;
Sheri Siegel, contract coach, Enterprise High School;
Grant Lyons, contract coach, Enterprise High School;
Johnathan Barrette, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Logan Aplin, bus driver, Transportation Department;
Lee Turman, instructional aide, Pinedale Elementary School;
Patricia White, computer science teacher, Coppinville Junior High School;
Karen Zbinden, math teacher, Dauphin Junior High School;
Maria Elmore, clerical aide, Coppinville Junior High School;
Robiann Gilbert, English teacher, Enterprise High School;
Heather Crist, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools;
Sarakathryn Creech, special education aide, Enterprise High School;
Allison Wilkinson, elementary teacher grade to be announced, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Athletic supplements
Michaela Smith, basketball, head junior varsity, girls;
Mia Caldwell, basketball, assistant junior varsity/ninth grade girls;
Dennis Chastang, basketball, head, girls, Dauphin Junior High School;
Savannah Maddox, cheerleader, assistant high school;
Christopher Rodgers, cross country, head;
Cindy Michael, cross country, assistant;
Benson Stonicher, football, assistant high school;
Granison Wagstaff, football, assistant high school;
Dayne Brown, football, assistant high school;
John Burdeshaw, football, assistant high school;
Clark Quisenberry, football, assistant high school;
Brad Fortney, football, assistant ninth grade;
Jennifer Fortney, indoor/outdoor track, head elementary;
Willie Fells, wrestling, head;
Boyce Landry, wrestling, assistant;
Emily Dale, volleyball, head eighth grade, Coppinville Junior High School;
Dayla Gulledge, volleyball, head seventh, Coppinville Junior High School;
Non-athletic supplements:
Dontavious Tidwell, choral music, assistant director, Enterprise High School;
Bobby Williams, choral music, show band director, Enterprise High School;
Caroline Swann, junior high director, Dauphin Junior High School;
Marcia Memminger, lead nurse, Enterprise City Schools;
Hannah Hnytka, school technology coordinator, Coppinville Junior High School;
Amanda Rascoe, school technology coordinator, Harrand Creek Elementary School;
Crystal Edgar, school technology coordinator, Dauphin Junior High School;
Whitney Yarbrough, school technology coordinator, Hillcrest Elementary School;
Adam Brumberg, band director, senior assistant, Enterprise High School;
Bobby Williams, band director, senior assistant, Enterprise High School;
Daniel Compton, band director, assistant, Enterprise High School; and,
Sophia Boose Compton, band director, assistant, Enterprise High School.