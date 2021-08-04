Economic developers helped Alabama survive pandemic shutdown

“We learned that companies really are resilient,” Barker said. “They can respond to changing times. When the pandemic started, you worried, ‘Oh, man, are there going to be any jobs created? Is there going to be any new capital investment?’ Especially when you saw unemployment rates going back to double digits. It was really concerning. The answer is, companies are resilient enough to respond to challenging times and adjust.”

Corporations shifted to remote workspaces. Distilleries produced hand sanitizer. Restaurants expanded takeout operations. Small businesses established online presences.

Jim Searcy, executive director of the Economic Development Association of Alabama, said though things slowed down, economic development in Alabama never stopped.

“Alabama responded well. We saw a reduction in activity, we saw less project activity, but there was at least a constant flow of activity,” Searcy said. “A lot of the projects that were close to making the announcement or moving forward went on hold, but conversations stayed in place.”

Barker said as companies assessed the impact of the pandemic and looked to the future, they found Alabama was where they wanted to be.