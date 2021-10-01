ECS approves yearly budget and capital plan

The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education approved its budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and the school system’s 2021 capital plan on Tuesday.

Two budget hearings were held earlier this month where ECS Chief Financial Officer Pam Christian presented the proposed budget to the board.

For FY 2022, ECS is expected to receive $49,036,807 in state, $20,506,876 in federal and $15,172,421 in local funds, with total revenue of $84,953,104. This is an increase from last year’s revenue of $68,177,935. The increase is largely due to an increase in federal funds by $13,959,544, mostly from CARES Act funds.

The school system is expected to receive a total $13,640,475 in CARES Act funds.

While most of the CARES funds do not have to be used until 2023 or 2024, it all has to be included in the budget every year until it is spent. The school system will be using the funds to combat learning loss caused by the pandemic.