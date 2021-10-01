ECS approves yearly budget and capital plan

The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education approved its budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and the school system’s 2021 capital plan on Tuesday.
Two budget hearings were held earlier this month where ECS Chief Financial Officer Pam Christian presented the proposed budget to the board.
For FY 2022, ECS is expected to receive $49,036,807 in state, $20,506,876 in federal and $15,172,421 in local funds, with total revenue of $84,953,104. This is an increase from last year’s revenue of $68,177,935. The increase is largely due to an increase in federal funds by $13,959,544, mostly from CARES Act funds.
The school system is expected to receive a total $13,640,475 in CARES Act funds.
While most of the CARES funds do not have to be used until 2023 or 2024, it all has to be included in the budget every year until it is spent. The school system will be using the funds to combat learning loss caused by the pandemic.
“We’re always responding to what our needs of our schools are,” Christian said. “This majority of this is going towards more staff that we’ll be able to keep for the next couple of years to make sure that we are doing our best to keep our numbers low so that this learning loss does not affect them long term… It really is about the kids and making sure they have what they need.”
The total anticipated expenditures for FY 2022 is $81,856,774, with 54.2% of expenditures coming from instructional services, which includes teachers and aides.
The annual capital plan that was approved details the capital projects the school system has planned for the next five years.
The system’s top priority in the plan is to pave the gravel surfaced bus parking area at the Service Center.
Other projects outlined in the plan include adding 20 or more parking spaces at Dauphin Jr. High, erosion control and playground improvements at Holly Hill Elementary and Pinedale Elementary, reroofing at Hillcrest Elementary and Early Education Center and installing new lay in ceilings and lighting at Pinedale Elementary, Rucker Boulevard Elementary and Dauphin Jr. High.
In other business, the Enterprise Board of Education:
Approved a bid for fresh fruits and vegetables bid from Four Seasons Produce, Inc. The bid was the only one ECS received.
Approved the schools’ insurance policy for the upcoming fiscal year.
Approved a TEAM contract for Ashley Williams, a 6th grade teacher at Hillcrest Elementary.
Approved an agreement between ECS and the Alabama Trust for Board of Education.