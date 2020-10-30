ECS Board accepts grants, updates COVID numbers

“As many of you know, at the beginning of the school year we started with around 20 percent of our students staying at home for distance learning, and that number actually increased slightly after school started to just above 20 percent,” he said. “Currently, we have about 11 percent of our students at home for distance learning. Many of those students are doing very well, but we do have a few who are struggling in that area. We’re in close contact with those parents and students frequently and are encouraging them to allow us to help them at home or to get them back in school so we can help face to face.”