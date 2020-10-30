ECS Board accepts grants, updates COVID numbers

The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education met this week and approved several items of business, announced the acceptance of grants and updated the number of positive cases of COVID-19 system-wide.
Since school returned on Aug. 6, there have been just 40 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among students and 24 positive cases among employees across the entire school system as of Tuesday morning, Superintendent Greg Faught said.
He also said there has been an approximate 9 percent increase in the number of students who have returned to school from distance learning for the next nine weeks.
“As many of you know, at the beginning of the school year we started with around 20 percent of our students staying at home for distance learning, and that number actually increased slightly after school started to just above 20 percent,” he said. “Currently, we have about 11 percent of our students at home for distance learning. Many of those students are doing very well, but we do have a few who are struggling in that area. We’re in close contact with those parents and students frequently and are encouraging them to allow us to help them at home or to get them back in school so we can help face to face.”
Faught was also excited about Enterprise City Schools receiving another DoDEA grant, a grant provided to military-connected schools that aims to increase student achievement and ease the challenges that military children face due to their parent’s or parents’ military service. Since 2008, DoDEA has awarded nearly $200 million in grants to over 180 military-connected school districts.
“I want to extend my congratulations and thanks to Christine Strickland, Tiffany Fowler and Dr. Patrick Cain for securing the latest DoDEA grant,” Faught said. “It was a long shot that we would receive this grant because we had received other DoDEA grants in the past, and preference was given to school systems who have not received one.”
Over the next five years, Enterprise schools will receive $1.5 million that will be used to purchase STEM supplies for classrooms, to fund the health and wellness coach for the next five years and to purchase a military-grade obstacle course intended for J-ROTC students but will be open to all students.
“This is not one of the obstacle courses like you might find behind Holly Hill or somewhere else, it is a substantial, big-time, Tough Mudder type obstacle course that will test you,” Faught said. “J-ROTC is really excited about getting it, and hopefully they can venture into competitions around the state. Our next step is finding a place to put it, but I’m really excited.”
They also received the annual Community Service grants from State Sen. Jimmy Holley and Rep. Rhett Marques in the amounts of $12,450 and $19,000, respectively, to be divided between the schools.
At the meeting’s end, Board Vice President Rod Caldwell encouraged teachers, students and parents to continue to keep up morale.
“Some normality is coming back and that’s really good. There’s so much stuff going on and maybe that big win we got Friday can help,” he said. “Let’s do everything we can to keep the morale pumped up around here because this is an awesome, awesome school system.”
Board president also took a moment to ask for continued prayers for the family of Justin DeJarnette Andress, a teacher at Enterprise Early Education Center and a former teacher at Pinedale Elementary School.
“We lost a great teacher last week,” he said. “Pray for the family of Justin DeJarnette Andress and other teachers who are dealing with cancer.”
In other business:
- Ten 72-passenger buses were approved for purchase from the Sourcewell contract for a total of $872,279.40.
- Updates to the 2020-2021 salary schedule were approved.
- The contract with Sumlar Therapy Services for occupational and physical therapy for the special needs department was renewed.
- Trip requests from elementary schools and the high schools were approved.
- The athletic schedules for the basketball and wrestling teams were approved.
- The personnel list was approved and will be published at a later date.
- The next meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m.
