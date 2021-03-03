 Skip to main content
ECS Board approves purchase of new school bus
ECS Board approves purchase of new school bus

After recognizing the employees and student of the month and teachers of the year last Tuesday, Enterprise City Schools Board of Education members approved several items of business before the meeting adjourned.

Superintendent Greg Faught presented the board with a list of teachers and administrators he recommends for the 2020-2021 Textbook Adoption Committee who will be responsible for reviewing and selecting textbooks for the school district. The committee features representatives from each school in the system, and the recommendation was accepted.

The board also voted in favor of purchasing a new Type C special needs school bus after one was totaled in an accident on Rucker Blvd early in the school year. Faught said no students were injured, but several employees received minor injuries. The new bus meets the 2020-2021 safety requirements and will cost $99,262.89. Faught also added that the school bus was due to be replaced next year and they received “around $7,800” for the damages.

This was the last meeting for Beverly Hudson, executive secretary, and Faught took a moment to recognize her contributions over her time at Central Office.

“This is bittersweet for us. I’ve enjoyed working with her, and she’s done an outstanding job over the years,” he said. “We wish her well in her future endeavors, and we’re going to miss her very much.”

The personnel actions approved are as follows:

LeaveWillie Haigler, bus driver, Transportation

Meredith Godshalk, psychometrist, Special Projects

ResignationsHarley Sasser, CNP worker, Child Nutrition

Beverly Hudson, part-time executive secretary, Central Office

RetirementsNancy Jowers, instructional aide, Enterprise High School

TransfersRuthann Tate, 6.5-Hr. CNP worker to 7-Hr. CNP worker, Child Nutrition

Employment

Casey Moore, assistant principal, Enterprise High School

Matthew Thomas, grounds/maintenance technician, Maintenance

Kayla Lee, custodian, Harrand Creek

Reenita Brooks, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools

Michelle Rhynes, executive secretary, Central Office

A special called meeting will take place today, March 3, at noon to discuss a bid, and the regular meeting will be held on Friday, March 12 at noon.

