ECS Board approves purchase of new school bus

After recognizing the employees and student of the month and teachers of the year last Tuesday, Enterprise City Schools Board of Education members approved several items of business before the meeting adjourned.

Superintendent Greg Faught presented the board with a list of teachers and administrators he recommends for the 2020-2021 Textbook Adoption Committee who will be responsible for reviewing and selecting textbooks for the school district. The committee features representatives from each school in the system, and the recommendation was accepted.

The board also voted in favor of purchasing a new Type C special needs school bus after one was totaled in an accident on Rucker Blvd early in the school year. Faught said no students were injured, but several employees received minor injuries. The new bus meets the 2020-2021 safety requirements and will cost $99,262.89. Faught also added that the school bus was due to be replaced next year and they received “around $7,800” for the damages.

This was the last meeting for Beverly Hudson, executive secretary, and Faught took a moment to recognize her contributions over her time at Central Office.