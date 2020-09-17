ECS Board reports 23 COVID cases among students

He also said that while some students are doing well and even excelling with the virtual and blended system, other students had not even logged in yet. Faught said a letter will be sent to those families soon.

Board Vice President Rodrick Caldwell asked how communications were between teachers and students in regards to issues with the system or school work, and Faught they have been preemptively reaching out to the families of students who seem to be struggling or having difficulties navigating the programs.

Despite the problems the blended and virtual learning opportunities presented, Faught said they are ultimately preparing their students to be better equipped when they leave and pursue higher education opportunities.

“When we get on the other side of this, we’re going to be so much better off instructionally for having this tool in our pouch,” he said. “If you want to look for a silver lining, it is preparing them for college. I have one in college, and she’s doing virtual and blended kind of like we’re doing at the high school and the junior highs now, so this is going to be a part of our future whether we want it to be or not. What our teachers and administrators are doing is really impressive, in my opinion.”

