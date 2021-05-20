ECS BOE chooses superintendent selection process

Regarding the selection process for the next superintendent, the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education voted Wednesday to have each board member view the resumes separately and rank each candidate. Once each member has ranked the applicants, the board attorney will calculate the most consistent choices and the top candidates will be named.
Board President Rodrick Caldwell said above everything, they wanted the process to be transparent.
“We want this to be open and clear to the public, and we want these candidates to be the best of the best. We have no agenda but to do our best in choosing the right person for the job,” he said.
Two other options were also presented: to allow board members to go through the resume as a group and pick the final candidates or to hold an open forum to discuss candidates in a public setting.
Robert Doerer said all the options were viable, but he had concerns with the public forum option for candidates who wished to remain anonymous unless they were named as a finalist. He asked Caldwell to either confirm or deny if there were candidates who wanted to remain anonymous, and Caldwell confirmed.
“With that said, if we choose that course of action, we automatically eliminate some candidates who potentially could have been a finalist or the new superintendent for the school system. They could have been a great candidate, so that’s why I’m worried about that course of action,” Doerer said. “The other two are viable, and I think having all board members individually reviewing and the board attorney scoring them is better than having just one person do that.”
Joan Newman agreed that having each board member rank the candidates individually, and separately, was the best course of action.
“I think that we would all feel much better about the decision, considering the fact that there have been five sets of eyes that ranked them,” she said.
Steven Duke verified with attorney Merrill Shirley that the option they preferred was a legal way to handle the selection process, and it was unanimously approved.
Board members took shifts on Thursday ranking the unknown number of candidates at Shirley’s law office in Elba, and a list of the top candidates will be announced Friday (today) at noon via livestream from the school’s website, https://www.enterpriseschools.net/, and the Enterprise City School’s YouTube account.
Interviews for the final candidates begin on May 26 and will be open to the public, and the announcement of the new superintendent of Enterprise City Schools will be made on June 8.
The listed qualifications for superintendent include:
- At least a Master’s degree from an accredited 4-year college or university is required
- Three years of successful educational experience as a teacher, principal, supervisor or superintendent during the immediately preceding 5 years is required
- Candidates shall have a minimum of five years successful experience in and general knowledge of public school administration, preferably in a broad range of education experiences
- Candidates selected must satisfactorily complete the Alabama State Department of Education’s training on school finance, education law and curriculum/instruction
- Such other minimum qualifications as may be established by statute or the State Board of Education
- General fitness and character appropriate to the position
- Certification or eligibility for certification in administration and recognized ability as a school administrator
- The successful candidate is expected to begin employment no later than July 1
- The successful candidate will be required to reside in the Enterprise, Ala. area, and his/her school-age children are expected, but not required, to attend Enterprise City Schools unless there are extenuating circumstances
Leadership/Management Expertise
The Enterprise City Board of Education is seeking a leader with strong interpersonal and leadership skills to manage the system effectively and efficiently. A doctorate is preferred, but not required. Experience as a principal is preferred, but not required. Desired traits include:
- Strong organizational and leadership skills
- Strong financial management skills and experience
- Strong student-orientation, recognizing that all aspects of the school system exist to facilitate learning and student development so that the student obtains the optimum level of competency and is informed of progress
- Demonstrated ability to work with people who have varying backgrounds and interests
- Ability to view all aspects of issues and deal fairly when views differ from his/her own
- Demonstrated knowledge of educational research and methods of research
- Ability to delegate effectively
- Good character, high moral standing and personal integrity
- Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing; ability to work as a team member with all segments of the school system’s faculty, with the Board, elected officials, District personnel, parents, students, media and other stakeholders
- Commitment to long-range planning
- Analytical and problem solving expertise and skilled at making data-driven decisions
- Ability to evaluate personnel and programs effectively