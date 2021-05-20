ECS BOE chooses superintendent selection process

Regarding the selection process for the next superintendent, the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education voted Wednesday to have each board member view the resumes separately and rank each candidate. Once each member has ranked the applicants, the board attorney will calculate the most consistent choices and the top candidates will be named.

Board President Rodrick Caldwell said above everything, they wanted the process to be transparent.

“We want this to be open and clear to the public, and we want these candidates to be the best of the best. We have no agenda but to do our best in choosing the right person for the job,” he said.

Two other options were also presented: to allow board members to go through the resume as a group and pick the final candidates or to hold an open forum to discuss candidates in a public setting.

Robert Doerer said all the options were viable, but he had concerns with the public forum option for candidates who wished to remain anonymous unless they were named as a finalist. He asked Caldwell to either confirm or deny if there were candidates who wanted to remain anonymous, and Caldwell confirmed.