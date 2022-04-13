ECS Junior Beta Clubs attend state convention

National Beta members from Enterprise Early Education Center, Hillcrest, Holly Hill, Pinedale, Rucker Boulevard, Coppinville, and Dauphin are celebrating their recent participation in the Alabama Junior Beta State Convention.
The National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various academic, STEM-based, virtual and performing arts competitions.
This year, the State Convention was offered as a hybrid event. This gave students the opportunity to compete either virtually or onsite at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center depending on their level of comfort.
Cole Meeks, a student at Hillcrest Elementary, was elected state junior president at the convention.
“Beta convention was awesome. I had a great experience running for president because of the many people who supported me, were friendly and made the whole thing possible,” Meeks said.
The clubs’ victories at the state level provide an opportunity to compete at the national level. The national convention will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee in June 2022.
With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.
ECS students were announced as winners in the following competitions:
Enterprise
Education Center
Elem. Living Literature—2nd place
Elem. Club Trading Pin—5th place
Elem. Apparel Design—2nd place
Elem. Engineering—3rd place
Elem. Robotics – 4th place
Abby Bruce—Elem. Color Photography—3rd place
Lainey Alford—Digital Art—2nd place
Charli Hodge—Mixed Media—4th place
Audrey James, Ryleigh Marler, Halli McCoy—Performing Arts Trio—3rd place
Kinley Davis—Fiber Arts—2nd place
Kinley Davis—Painting—3rd place
Josue Trujillo—Math 5—3rd place
Braelyn Wentworth—Science 4- 4th place
Jr. Songfest—5th place
Jr. 3D Design—4th place
Ella Elliott – Jr. Jewelry—2nd place
Avery Quincey – Jr. Fiber Art—1st place
Gracie Richard – Jr. Woodworking—2nd place
Reagan Wade—Math 6—3rd place
Premier Performer for Dance – Halli McCoy, Audrey James, Ryleigh Marler
Premier Performers for Singing – 10 members
Hillcrest
Cole Meeks – elected Alabama State Junior President
Carter Kokoszka – Science 5 – 3rd Place
Ashley Schmittendorf – Elem. Creative Writing – 4th Place
Gavin Galimore – Elem.Speech – 5th Place
Elem. Book Battle – 5th Place
Elem. 3D Design – 4th place
Elem. Service Learning Showcase – 2nd Place
Katherine Strickland – Elem. Woodworking – 1st place
Elem. Living Literature – 3rd place
Elem. Robotics – 3rd place
Elem. Technology – 4th Place
Elem. Marketing & Communications – 5th Place
Elem. Portfolio – 5th Place
Elem. Apparel Design – 4th Place
Crews Gibes – Math 6 – 2nd Place
Jr. Portfolio – 2nd Place
Mikki Steddum – Jr. Black & White photography – 4th Place
Mikki Steddum – Jr. Mixed Media – 4th Place
Julia Walters – Jr. Speech – 2nd Place
Jr. Engineering – 4th place
Jr. Apparel Design – 5th place
Maggie Lyons – Jr. Performing Arts Solo – 3rd place
Premier Performer for Dance – Maggie Lyons
Premier Performers for Singing – 10 members
Jr. Group Talent – 5th Place
Jr. Songfest – Songfest
Jr. Campaign Skit – 1st place
Holly Hill
Anson Zou – Math 5—4th place
Grayson Andino – Science 5 -1st place
Elem. Quiz Bowl (written)—4th place
Elem. Quiz Bowl (oral)—2nd place
Nicole Irvine—Elem. Speech—2nd place
Nicole Irvine – Poetry—3rd place
Nicole Irvine – Elem. Creative Writing—5th place
Sophie Haskin – Elem. Jewelry—4th place
Elem. Book Battle—2nd place
Gavin Boatwright—Jr. Color Photography—2nd place
Mary Austin Townsend – Jr. Painting—3rd place
Jr. 2D design—3rd place
Jr. Living Lit—3rd place
Premier Performers for Dancing—Raley Bradley, Maddox Jernigan, Mary Austin Townsend
Pinedale
Elem. Engineering—4th Place
Lucy Hakes – Elem. Black and White Photography—5th Place
Elem. Living Literature—5th Place
Jordan Owens—Elem. Fiber Arts—5th Place
Alexander Inman – Science 5—2nd Place
Joshua Guy—Math 5—5th Place
Elem. Service Learning Showcase—4th Place
Jr. Living Literature—4th Place
Rucker Blvd.
Darian Thomas—Elem. Speech—3rd place
Coppinville
Reagan Minks—elected Alabama State Vice President
Konnor Hutto—Math 7—4th Place
Jianne Holcombe—Math 8—3rd Place
Isaiah Banister—Science 8—3rd Place
Ayden Perkins—Social Studies 8—5th Place
Lucy Lamar – Jr. Drawing—3rd Place
Abby Joreski – Jr. Painting—5th Place
Annabella Willard – Jr. Speech—1st Place
Jr. Portfolio—3rd Place
Jr. Club Trading Pin—1st Place
Jr. Solo, Duo, Trio—Shaniyah Green—1st Place
Jr. Apparel Design—2nd Place
Jr. Campaign Skit—2nd Place
Golden Ticket for Dance—Shaniyah Green
Golden Ticket for Singing—AJ Rendon
Dauphin
Janya Jones—elected Alabama State Secretary
Jr. Robotics – 1st place
Jr. Club Trading Pin – 3rd place
Lucas McLaughlin – Jr. Digital Art – 4th place
Nala Boudreaux – Jr. Fiber Arts – 3rd place
Annabelle Wise – Language Arts 7 – 2nd place
Nala Boudreaux – Jr. Mixed Media – 2nd place
Hadrian Lett – Jr. Performing Arts Solo – 4th place
Jr. Service Learning Showcase – 4th place
Lucas McLaughlin – Jr. Speech – 3rd place
Alexis Holub – Jr. Woodworking – 5th Place