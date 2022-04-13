ECS Junior Beta Clubs attend state convention

National Beta members from Enterprise Early Education Center, Hillcrest, Holly Hill, Pinedale, Rucker Boulevard, Coppinville, and Dauphin are celebrating their recent participation in the Alabama Junior Beta State Convention.

The National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various academic, STEM-based, virtual and performing arts competitions.

This year, the State Convention was offered as a hybrid event. This gave students the opportunity to compete either virtually or onsite at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center depending on their level of comfort.

Cole Meeks, a student at Hillcrest Elementary, was elected state junior president at the convention.

“Beta convention was awesome. I had a great experience running for president because of the many people who supported me, were friendly and made the whole thing possible,” Meeks said.

The clubs’ victories at the state level provide an opportunity to compete at the national level. The national convention will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee in June 2022.

With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.

ECS students were announced as winners in the following competitions:

Enterprise

Education Center

Elem. Living Literature—2nd place

Elem. Club Trading Pin—5th place

Elem. Apparel Design—2nd place

Elem. Engineering—3rd place

Elem. Robotics – 4th place

Abby Bruce—Elem. Color Photography—3rd place

Lainey Alford—Digital Art—2nd place

Charli Hodge—Mixed Media—4th place

Audrey James, Ryleigh Marler, Halli McCoy—Performing Arts Trio—3rd place

Kinley Davis—Fiber Arts—2nd place

Kinley Davis—Painting—3rd place

Josue Trujillo—Math 5—3rd place

Braelyn Wentworth—Science 4- 4th place

Jr. Songfest—5th place

Jr. 3D Design—4th place

Ella Elliott – Jr. Jewelry—2nd place

Avery Quincey – Jr. Fiber Art—1st place

Gracie Richard – Jr. Woodworking—2nd place

Reagan Wade—Math 6—3rd place

Premier Performer for Dance – Halli McCoy, Audrey James, Ryleigh Marler

Premier Performers for Singing – 10 members

Hillcrest

Cole Meeks – elected Alabama State Junior President

Carter Kokoszka – Science 5 – 3rd Place

Ashley Schmittendorf – Elem. Creative Writing – 4th Place

Gavin Galimore – Elem.Speech – 5th Place

Elem. Book Battle – 5th Place

Elem. 3D Design – 4th place

Elem. Service Learning Showcase – 2nd Place

Katherine Strickland – Elem. Woodworking – 1st place

Elem. Living Literature – 3rd place

Elem. Robotics – 3rd place

Elem. Technology – 4th Place

Elem. Marketing & Communications – 5th Place

Elem. Portfolio – 5th Place

Elem. Apparel Design – 4th Place

Crews Gibes – Math 6 – 2nd Place

Jr. Portfolio – 2nd Place

Mikki Steddum – Jr. Black & White photography – 4th Place

Mikki Steddum – Jr. Mixed Media – 4th Place

Julia Walters – Jr. Speech – 2nd Place

Jr. Engineering – 4th place

Jr. Apparel Design – 5th place

Maggie Lyons – Jr. Performing Arts Solo – 3rd place

Premier Performer for Dance – Maggie Lyons

Premier Performers for Singing – 10 members

Jr. Group Talent – 5th Place

Jr. Songfest – Songfest

Jr. Campaign Skit – 1st place

Holly Hill

Anson Zou – Math 5—4th place

Grayson Andino – Science 5 -1st place

Elem. Quiz Bowl (written)—4th place

Elem. Quiz Bowl (oral)—2nd place

Nicole Irvine—Elem. Speech—2nd place

Nicole Irvine – Poetry—3rd place

Nicole Irvine – Elem. Creative Writing—5th place

Sophie Haskin – Elem. Jewelry—4th place

Elem. Book Battle—2nd place

Gavin Boatwright—Jr. Color Photography—2nd place

Mary Austin Townsend – Jr. Painting—3rd place

Jr. 2D design—3rd place

Jr. Living Lit—3rd place

Premier Performers for Dancing—Raley Bradley, Maddox Jernigan, Mary Austin Townsend

Pinedale

Elem. Engineering—4th Place

Lucy Hakes – Elem. Black and White Photography—5th Place

Elem. Living Literature—5th Place

Jordan Owens—Elem. Fiber Arts—5th Place

Alexander Inman – Science 5—2nd Place

Joshua Guy—Math 5—5th Place

Elem. Service Learning Showcase—4th Place

Jr. Living Literature—4th Place

Rucker Blvd.

Darian Thomas—Elem. Speech—3rd place

Coppinville

Reagan Minks—elected Alabama State Vice President

Konnor Hutto—Math 7—4th Place

Jianne Holcombe—Math 8—3rd Place

Isaiah Banister—Science 8—3rd Place

Ayden Perkins—Social Studies 8—5th Place

Lucy Lamar – Jr. Drawing—3rd Place

Abby Joreski – Jr. Painting—5th Place

Annabella Willard – Jr. Speech—1st Place

Jr. Portfolio—3rd Place

Jr. Club Trading Pin—1st Place

Jr. Solo, Duo, Trio—Shaniyah Green—1st Place

Jr. Apparel Design—2nd Place

Jr. Campaign Skit—2nd Place

Golden Ticket for Dance—Shaniyah Green

Golden Ticket for Singing—AJ Rendon

Dauphin

Janya Jones—elected Alabama State Secretary

Jr. Robotics – 1st place

Jr. Club Trading Pin – 3rd place

Lucas McLaughlin – Jr. Digital Art – 4th place

Nala Boudreaux – Jr. Fiber Arts – 3rd place

Annabelle Wise – Language Arts 7 – 2nd place

Nala Boudreaux – Jr. Mixed Media – 2nd place

Hadrian Lett – Jr. Performing Arts Solo – 4th place

Jr. Service Learning Showcase – 4th place

Lucas McLaughlin – Jr. Speech – 3rd place

Alexis Holub – Jr. Woodworking – 5th Place