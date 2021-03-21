ECS principal contracts approved

Six Enterprise City School principals had their contracts renewed at the most recent board meeting on Friday, March 12.
At the recommendation of Superintendent Greg Faught, five elementary schools and Enterprise High School had their principal’s contract renewed.
They are as follows:
Stan Sauls, Enterprise High School
Waller Martin, Early Education Center
Trey Mims, Pinedale
Ronnie Retherford, Harrand Creek
Christie Mitten, Holly Hill
Melissa Layton, Hillcrest
In addition to extending employment with the principals, Faught said they have increased the pay rate of substitute teachers after discovering several surrounding school districts have increased their pay rates in order to stay competitive, especially during the spring and continued COVID-19 conditions. Faught said Cares Act money that had been set aside for this reason will be used, and he extended his thanks to Pam Christian, chief financial officer, and Dr. Patrick Cain, assistant superintendent and director of Human Resources, for their hard work.
The board also voted to extend the Families First Coronavirus Act until May 27 or until funds are exhausted. The act, which was extended until March 31 at the December board meeting, allows the school system to offer employees paid sick leave or extended family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19.
Trip requests from EHS were approved, as was an update to the 2020-2021 salary schedule, an employee termination and the following personnel:
Resignations:Terence Lampley, custodian, Early Education Center
Craig Williams, custodian, Pinedale
Gina Brown, special education teacher, Enterprise High School
Marjorie Lane, second grade teacher, Harrand Creek
Retirements:
Daniel Bourne, PE aide, Holly Hill
Kymberly Drummond, third grade teacher, Rucker Blvd
Amy Fleming, third grade teacher, Hillcrest
Alison Hancock, history teacher, Enterprise High School
Jacquelyn Jerrell, CNP worker, Holly Hill
Donna Lampley, second grade teacher, Rucker Blvd
Karen Mills, system testing/504 coordinator, Central Office
Margie Waters, special education aide, Hillcrest
Melissa Boulton, PE teacher, Rucker Blvd
Transfers:
Jeannie Webb, CNP worker, Enterprise High School to CNP worker, Dauphin
Employment:
Kimberly Rubio, substitute bus aide, Transportation, and substitute bus driver pending driver certification
Quanesha Young, substitute bus driver, Transportation
Earl Stokes, substitute bus driver, Transportation, pending driver certification
James Baker, choral music teacher, Dauphin
Willie Fells, contract assistant football coach, Enterprise High School, pending background clearance
Leave:
Janet Corneil, bus driver, Transportation
Eula Mayo, custodian, Hillcrest
Dana Brantley, first grade teacher, Harrand Creek
Emily Breedlove, first grade teacher, Harrand Creek