ECS principal contracts approved

Six Enterprise City School principals had their contracts renewed at the most recent board meeting on Friday, March 12.

At the recommendation of Superintendent Greg Faught, five elementary schools and Enterprise High School had their principal’s contract renewed.

They are as follows:

Stan Sauls, Enterprise High School

Waller Martin, Early Education Center

Trey Mims, Pinedale

Ronnie Retherford, Harrand Creek

Christie Mitten, Holly Hill

Melissa Layton, Hillcrest

In addition to extending employment with the principals, Faught said they have increased the pay rate of substitute teachers after discovering several surrounding school districts have increased their pay rates in order to stay competitive, especially during the spring and continued COVID-19 conditions. Faught said Cares Act money that had been set aside for this reason will be used, and he extended his thanks to Pam Christian, chief financial officer, and Dr. Patrick Cain, assistant superintendent and director of Human Resources, for their hard work.