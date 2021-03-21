 Skip to main content
ECS principal contracts approved
Six Enterprise City School principals had their contracts renewed at the most recent board meeting on Friday, March 12.

At the recommendation of Superintendent Greg Faught, five elementary schools and Enterprise High School had their principal’s contract renewed.

They are as follows:

Stan Sauls, Enterprise High School

Waller Martin, Early Education Center

Trey Mims, Pinedale

Ronnie Retherford, Harrand Creek

Christie Mitten, Holly Hill

Melissa Layton, Hillcrest

In addition to extending employment with the principals, Faught said they have increased the pay rate of substitute teachers after discovering several surrounding school districts have increased their pay rates in order to stay competitive, especially during the spring and continued COVID-19 conditions. Faught said Cares Act money that had been set aside for this reason will be used, and he extended his thanks to Pam Christian, chief financial officer, and Dr. Patrick Cain, assistant superintendent and director of Human Resources, for their hard work.

The board also voted to extend the Families First Coronavirus Act until May 27 or until funds are exhausted. The act, which was extended until March 31 at the December board meeting, allows the school system to offer employees paid sick leave or extended family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19.

Trip requests from EHS were approved, as was an update to the 2020-2021 salary schedule, an employee termination and the following personnel:

Resignations:Terence Lampley, custodian, Early Education Center

Craig Williams, custodian, Pinedale

Gina Brown, special education teacher, Enterprise High School

Marjorie Lane, second grade teacher, Harrand Creek

Retirements:

Daniel Bourne, PE aide, Holly Hill

Kymberly Drummond, third grade teacher, Rucker Blvd

Amy Fleming, third grade teacher, Hillcrest

Alison Hancock, history teacher, Enterprise High School

Jacquelyn Jerrell, CNP worker, Holly Hill

Donna Lampley, second grade teacher, Rucker Blvd

Karen Mills, system testing/504 coordinator, Central Office

Margie Waters, special education aide, Hillcrest

Melissa Boulton, PE teacher, Rucker Blvd

Transfers:

Jeannie Webb, CNP worker, Enterprise High School to CNP worker, Dauphin

Employment:

Kimberly Rubio, substitute bus aide, Transportation, and substitute bus driver pending driver certification

Quanesha Young, substitute bus driver, Transportation

Earl Stokes, substitute bus driver, Transportation, pending driver certification

James Baker, choral music teacher, Dauphin

Willie Fells, contract assistant football coach, Enterprise High School, pending background clearance

Leave:

Janet Corneil, bus driver, Transportation

Eula Mayo, custodian, Hillcrest

Dana Brantley, first grade teacher, Harrand Creek

Emily Breedlove, first grade teacher, Harrand Creek

