ECS recognizes employees, student of the month

Two employees and a student from Pinedale Elementary School were recently recognized as Enterprise City School’s first employees and student of the month for the 2021-2022 school year.

Pinedale Principal Trey Mims recognized Support Personnel of the Month, Stephanie McGuffey, Teacher of the Month McKenzie Allen, and Student of the Month Lilliana Francis Miller.

Mims said that he is proud of McGuffey and he is happy to have her on the Pinedale campus and that she has been “a smiling face and a good attitude through a lot of adversity.”

Mims recognized Allen for also have a great attitude and going above and beyond this year.

“She chose the path least taken when she stepped out of her comfort zone this year and decided to teach reading, which was completely out of her element and I didn’t have to ask. She saw a need, she stepped up, and she answered the call. That’s all I could ask for.”

Student Lilliana Miller was also praised for her positive attitude and character.

“If Lilli’s ever had a bad day, I haven’t seen it. She’s a sweetheart with a heart of gold… I think the world of her. She has high character and has everything that we want all our kids to carry and be. She’s encouraging. She’s empowered. I’m excited and glad that she’s on our campus.”

