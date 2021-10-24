ECS recognizes employees, students of the month

Peyton Walters, a seventh grade student, was recognized as Coppinville’s student of the month. Walters is a member of the school’s junior varsity choir and is also on the A-B honor roll.

“She’s friendly to everyone she meets,” Hope said. “Peyton is a joy to have at Coppinville and we thank you for being that way.”

Dauphin Junior High Principal Drew Danner recognized Andrew Johnson as Dauphin’s teacher of the month, Leah Hager as support personnel of the month, and Caleb Harper as student of the month.

Andrew Johnson has been at Dauphin since 2018. He serves as an eighth grade world history teacher and head football coach.

“He is a leader who inspires through communication and action, as evidence by his undefeated football season,” Danner said. “He brings out the best in his students, both on and off the field and in the classroom. It’s no wonder that he was selected by his peers for this award.”

Leah Hager has only served as the clerical aide at Dauphin for three months, but in that time, she has earned the respect of her peers, Danner said.