ECS recognizes employees, students of the month

Four employees and two students from Coppinville Junior High and Dauphin Junior High were recognized as Enterprise City School’s employees and students of the month at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
Coppinville Junior High Principal Debbie Hope recognized Cody Irwin as teacher of the month, Tami Oliver as support personnel of the month, and Peyton Walters as student of the month.
In 2018, Cody Irwin began working at Coppinville Junior High, where he teaches several different STEM classes. He also serves on Coppinville’s Foundation Team and coaches the Esports team for Enterprise High School.
“Mr. Irwin is the ultimate a team player,” Hope said. “He’s always willing to step in and help when we’re shorthanded without being asked. Mr. Irwin, we thank you. You’re an asset to our staff and our students and we appreciate your dedication.”
Tami Oliver began working at Coppinville in 2019 and serves as an instructional aide for the social studies and science departments. Hope also thanked Oliver for her willingness to help around the school.
“Ms. Oliver is always upbeat and treats the students as if they were her own,” she said. “Ms. Oliver keeps an eye out for all of our students and lets us know when she thinks they’re in need of additional attention.”
Peyton Walters, a seventh grade student, was recognized as Coppinville’s student of the month. Walters is a member of the school’s junior varsity choir and is also on the A-B honor roll.
“She’s friendly to everyone she meets,” Hope said. “Peyton is a joy to have at Coppinville and we thank you for being that way.”
Dauphin Junior High Principal Drew Danner recognized Andrew Johnson as Dauphin’s teacher of the month, Leah Hager as support personnel of the month, and Caleb Harper as student of the month.
Andrew Johnson has been at Dauphin since 2018. He serves as an eighth grade world history teacher and head football coach.
“He is a leader who inspires through communication and action, as evidence by his undefeated football season,” Danner said. “He brings out the best in his students, both on and off the field and in the classroom. It’s no wonder that he was selected by his peers for this award.”
Leah Hager has only served as the clerical aide at Dauphin for three months, but in that time, she has earned the respect of her peers, Danner said.
“You would never know that this is her first year as the clerical aide at Dauphin because she has jumped right in like she’s been here for years,” he said. “Although the front office is always a bustling, high traffic area, she always greets everyone with a smile and a positive attitude.”
Caleb Harper, a seventh grade student, is a member of both the football team at Dauphin and baseball team at Enterprise High School. Danner read several comments from Harper’s teachers praising his behavior at school.
“Caleb shows initiative and leads by example. He is just amazingly well rounded and mature for his age,” read one comment from his STEM teacher Ms. Hamlin.