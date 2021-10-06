ECS recognizes student, employees of the month

Two employees and a student from Rucker Boulevard Elementary were recognized as Enterprise City School’s employees and student of the month at last week’s board of education meeting.

Rucker Boulevard Principal Jon Steed recognized Judy Taylor, a support interventionist, as employee of the month; Jamal Sharp, a fifth grade student, as student of the month; and teacher/media specialist, Britany Howell, as teacher of the month.

Steed praised Sharp for his positive and friendly attitude at school.

“Everyone in the school knows Jamal— students, teachers, staff members…,” Steed said. “He just represents us well. Jamal’s one of the kindest individuals I know in our school and I’m proud of him.”

Taylor is currently in her 41st year working in education and has worked at RBE for 34 years. Steed said she is always enthusiastic at work and works hard to help students.

“If the doors are open, she’s there and I don’t know what we would do without her,” he said.

Howell has served in education for 19 years, most of those at RBE. Steed commended Howell for her multiple responsibilities at the school, including her role as media specialist at the school’s media center.

“I would put our media center against anybody’s in the state,” Steed said. “It’s clean, organized, open, welcoming. She does a great job with our media center.”

