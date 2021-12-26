 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Eye Center South & Vision Center South
ECS recognizes student, employees of the month
0 Comments

ECS recognizes student, employees of the month

  • 0
122621-ent-boe-p1

Pictured, from left, are Taylor Gosselin, teacher of the month; Raymond McGoley, student of the month; EHS Principal Stan Sauls and Charles Scott, support staff of the month.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education recognized its student and employees of the month at its last board meeting of the year.

Enterprise High School Principal Stan Sauls recognized Raymond McGoley as student of the month, Taylor Gosselin as teacher of the month and Charles Scott as support staff of the month.

McGoley, a 10th grader at EHS, was commended for his involvement in several sports at school, while also being a good student.

“He’s an all-around outstanding young man,” Sauls said. “He’s an athlete, he’s a good student, he’s a leader and we’re excited to keep him two and a half more years.”

In addition to these qualities, McGoley is the founder of Super Kidz, a volunteer organization for kids and teenagers. He said the group focuses on community service and provides an opportunity for young people to learn life skills.

Gosselin, a special education teacher, was praised by Sauls for the relationships she builds with students and her quality teaching.

“Ms. Gosselin is a great asset to our special education program,” Sauls said. “When you see her working with kids and students, they love her and it’s evident… It’s a blessing that she’s a part of our Wildcat family.”

Scott, head custodian at EHS, was recognized for his hard work in keeping the school clean and orderly.

“He is so humble and so dependable,” Sauls said. “You don’t have to worry about whatever needs to be done. Mr. Charles will make sure it gets done… He’s going to make it happen.”

In other business, the school board approved bids from Alabama Gym Floors to refinish the gym floor at EHS and the purchase of new aluminum bleachers for the new baseball/softball complex at EHS. The board also approved the new purchase of a new printer for Enterprise Early Education Center and Pinedale Elementary.

The following personnel actions were also approved:

Leaves:

Gabrielle Duke, math teacher, Dauphin Jr. High

Mary Witherspoon, custodian, Holly Hill Elementary

Lucinda Thompson, CNP worker, Enterprise City Schools

Megan Luker, math specialist, Hillcrest Elementary

Deborah Dozier, sixth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary

Resignations:

Lisha Ming, first grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary

Nicholas Leszcynski, instructional aide, Enterprise High

Carissa Watford, social science teacher, Enterprise High

Susan Parker, special education nurse, Enterprise High

Shelly Darlington, clerical aide, Hillcrest Elementary

Carly Pollard, special education teacher, Enterprise High

Kayla Hilburn, CNP worker, Enterprise City Schools

Rick Darlington, head varsity football coach/ PE teacher, Enterprise High

Shelby Turner, third grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary

Amanda Walker, bus driver, Enterprise City Schools

Sandra Cole, custodian, Enterprise Early Education Center

Daniel Johnson, custodian, Enterprise City Schools

Jed Kennedy, football coach/PE teacher, Enterprise High

Transfers:

Chrystal Thomas, CNP worker at Enterprise City Schools, to custodian at Enterprise High

Employments:

Tracie Olson, instructional aide, Hillcrest Elementary

Stanley Schmidt, bus driver, Enterprise City Schools

Floyd Graham, social science teacher, Enterprise High

Leah Solomon, third grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary

Carly Pollard, contract coach, Enterprise High

Anna Kelley, music teacher, Pinedale Elementary

Amanda Walker, substitute bus driver, Enterprise City Schools

William Mixson, bus driver, Enterprise City Schools

Jennifer Parker, Pre-K Aide, Enterprise City Schools

Kaylor Hataway, third grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary

Athletic Supplements:

Mary Evelyn Owens Jordan, head boys tennis coach, Enterprise High

Carly Pollard, competition cheer coach, Enterprise High

Non-Athletic Supplements:

William Massey, head custodian, Dauphin Junior High

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City offices closed for Christmas
News

City offices closed for Christmas

  • Updated

All non-essential City of Enterprise offices and departments will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, for Christmas holidays. Th…

News

Christmas Eve memories

The longest times annually during 1955-59 were from days school let out for Christmas until Christmas mornings and were measured in forever’s,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert