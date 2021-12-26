ECS recognizes student, employees of the month

The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education recognized its student and employees of the month at its last board meeting of the year.
Enterprise High School Principal Stan Sauls recognized Raymond McGoley as student of the month, Taylor Gosselin as teacher of the month and Charles Scott as support staff of the month.
McGoley, a 10th grader at EHS, was commended for his involvement in several sports at school, while also being a good student.
“He’s an all-around outstanding young man,” Sauls said. “He’s an athlete, he’s a good student, he’s a leader and we’re excited to keep him two and a half more years.”
In addition to these qualities, McGoley is the founder of Super Kidz, a volunteer organization for kids and teenagers. He said the group focuses on community service and provides an opportunity for young people to learn life skills.
Gosselin, a special education teacher, was praised by Sauls for the relationships she builds with students and her quality teaching.
“Ms. Gosselin is a great asset to our special education program,” Sauls said. “When you see her working with kids and students, they love her and it’s evident… It’s a blessing that she’s a part of our Wildcat family.”
Scott, head custodian at EHS, was recognized for his hard work in keeping the school clean and orderly.
“He is so humble and so dependable,” Sauls said. “You don’t have to worry about whatever needs to be done. Mr. Charles will make sure it gets done… He’s going to make it happen.”
In other business, the school board approved bids from Alabama Gym Floors to refinish the gym floor at EHS and the purchase of new aluminum bleachers for the new baseball/softball complex at EHS. The board also approved the new purchase of a new printer for Enterprise Early Education Center and Pinedale Elementary.
The following personnel actions were also approved:
Leaves:
Gabrielle Duke, math teacher, Dauphin Jr. High
Mary Witherspoon, custodian, Holly Hill Elementary
Lucinda Thompson, CNP worker, Enterprise City Schools
Megan Luker, math specialist, Hillcrest Elementary
Deborah Dozier, sixth grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary
Resignations:
Lisha Ming, first grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary
Nicholas Leszcynski, instructional aide, Enterprise High
Carissa Watford, social science teacher, Enterprise High
Susan Parker, special education nurse, Enterprise High
Shelly Darlington, clerical aide, Hillcrest Elementary
Carly Pollard, special education teacher, Enterprise High
Kayla Hilburn, CNP worker, Enterprise City Schools
Rick Darlington, head varsity football coach/ PE teacher, Enterprise High
Shelby Turner, third grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary
Amanda Walker, bus driver, Enterprise City Schools
Sandra Cole, custodian, Enterprise Early Education Center
Daniel Johnson, custodian, Enterprise City Schools
Jed Kennedy, football coach/PE teacher, Enterprise High
Transfers:
Chrystal Thomas, CNP worker at Enterprise City Schools, to custodian at Enterprise High
Employments:
Tracie Olson, instructional aide, Hillcrest Elementary
Stanley Schmidt, bus driver, Enterprise City Schools
Floyd Graham, social science teacher, Enterprise High
Leah Solomon, third grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary
Carly Pollard, contract coach, Enterprise High
Anna Kelley, music teacher, Pinedale Elementary
Amanda Walker, substitute bus driver, Enterprise City Schools
William Mixson, bus driver, Enterprise City Schools
Jennifer Parker, Pre-K Aide, Enterprise City Schools
Kaylor Hataway, third grade teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary
Athletic Supplements:
Mary Evelyn Owens Jordan, head boys tennis coach, Enterprise High
Carly Pollard, competition cheer coach, Enterprise High
Non-Athletic Supplements:
William Massey, head custodian, Dauphin Junior High