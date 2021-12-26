ECS recognizes student, employees of the month

The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education recognized its student and employees of the month at its last board meeting of the year.

Enterprise High School Principal Stan Sauls recognized Raymond McGoley as student of the month, Taylor Gosselin as teacher of the month and Charles Scott as support staff of the month.

McGoley, a 10th grader at EHS, was commended for his involvement in several sports at school, while also being a good student.

“He’s an all-around outstanding young man,” Sauls said. “He’s an athlete, he’s a good student, he’s a leader and we’re excited to keep him two and a half more years.”

In addition to these qualities, McGoley is the founder of Super Kidz, a volunteer organization for kids and teenagers. He said the group focuses on community service and provides an opportunity for young people to learn life skills.

Gosselin, a special education teacher, was praised by Sauls for the relationships she builds with students and her quality teaching.