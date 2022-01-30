 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ECS recognizes teachers of the year
0 Comments

ECS recognizes teachers of the year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Enterprise Board of Education recognized its elementary and secondary teachers of the year at its Tuesday meeting.

Jenna Bradley, a first grade teacher at Hillcrest Elementary, was selected as the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Andrew Johnson, a social studies teacher and head football coach at Dauphin Junior High, was chosen as ECS’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.

ECS Superintendent Zel Thomas congratulated and thanked both teachers for their hard work and dedication during the past year.

“This should mean a lot to you because your peers voted on this,” Thomas said. “The people that work with you, they see you every day. They watch your dedication. They watch when you don’t think they’re watching. This is evidence that what you do is being observed, so keep up the good work, the excellent work.”

Both Bradley and Johnson will go on to be considered at the state level for Alabama’s Teacher of the Year.

In other business, the board:

Approved the calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.

Approved a salary schedule update

Approved the following personnel actions:

Leaves:

Deborah Dozier, 6th grade teacher, Enterprise City Schools

Lucinda Thompson, 6.5-hr. CNP worker, Child Nutrition

Amber Thomas, English teacher, Enterprise High

Kasandra Granger, 3rd grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary

Resignations:

Caytlin Dugger, 6th grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary

Kathy Martin, 1st grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary

Roberta Bronson, instructional partner, Coppinville Junior High

Rachel Napoli, 6th grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary

Jackson Hanson, P.E. teacher, Enterprise High

Jana Jones, 8-hr. custodian, Pinedale Elementary

Gary Dugger, P.E. teacher, Enterprise High

Employments:

Anthony Craighead, 8-hr. custodian, Early Education Center

Joanna Castaneda, 6.5-hr. CNP worker, Child Nutrition

Carrie Grantham, 6.5-hr. CNP worker, Child Nutrition

Starla Bryars, part-time teacher, Early Education Center

Josh Turner, P.E. teacher/head assistant football coach, Enterprise High

Emily Waters, P.E. aide, Hillcrest Elementary

Willie Fells, instructional aide, Enterprise High

Athletic Supplements:

William Branson, golf, head girls golf

Josh Turner, football, assistant head/offensive coordinator

The Enterprise Board of Education’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert