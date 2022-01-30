ECS recognizes teachers of the year

The Enterprise Board of Education recognized its elementary and secondary teachers of the year at its Tuesday meeting.
Jenna Bradley, a first grade teacher at Hillcrest Elementary, was selected as the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Andrew Johnson, a social studies teacher and head football coach at Dauphin Junior High, was chosen as ECS’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.
ECS Superintendent Zel Thomas congratulated and thanked both teachers for their hard work and dedication during the past year.
“This should mean a lot to you because your peers voted on this,” Thomas said. “The people that work with you, they see you every day. They watch your dedication. They watch when you don’t think they’re watching. This is evidence that what you do is being observed, so keep up the good work, the excellent work.”
Both Bradley and Johnson will go on to be considered at the state level for Alabama’s Teacher of the Year.
In other business, the board:
Approved the calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.
Approved a salary schedule update
Approved the following personnel actions:
Leaves:
Deborah Dozier, 6th grade teacher, Enterprise City Schools
Lucinda Thompson, 6.5-hr. CNP worker, Child Nutrition
Amber Thomas, English teacher, Enterprise High
Kasandra Granger, 3rd grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary
Resignations:
Caytlin Dugger, 6th grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary
Kathy Martin, 1st grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary
Roberta Bronson, instructional partner, Coppinville Junior High
Rachel Napoli, 6th grade teacher, Hillcrest Elementary
Jackson Hanson, P.E. teacher, Enterprise High
Jana Jones, 8-hr. custodian, Pinedale Elementary
Gary Dugger, P.E. teacher, Enterprise High
Employments:
Anthony Craighead, 8-hr. custodian, Early Education Center
Joanna Castaneda, 6.5-hr. CNP worker, Child Nutrition
Carrie Grantham, 6.5-hr. CNP worker, Child Nutrition
Starla Bryars, part-time teacher, Early Education Center
Josh Turner, P.E. teacher/head assistant football coach, Enterprise High
Emily Waters, P.E. aide, Hillcrest Elementary
Willie Fells, instructional aide, Enterprise High
Athletic Supplements:
William Branson, golf, head girls golf
Josh Turner, football, assistant head/offensive coordinator
The Enterprise Board of Education’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.