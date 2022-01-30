ECS recognizes teachers of the year

The Enterprise Board of Education recognized its elementary and secondary teachers of the year at its Tuesday meeting.

Jenna Bradley, a first grade teacher at Hillcrest Elementary, was selected as the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Andrew Johnson, a social studies teacher and head football coach at Dauphin Junior High, was chosen as ECS’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.

ECS Superintendent Zel Thomas congratulated and thanked both teachers for their hard work and dedication during the past year.

“This should mean a lot to you because your peers voted on this,” Thomas said. “The people that work with you, they see you every day. They watch your dedication. They watch when you don’t think they’re watching. This is evidence that what you do is being observed, so keep up the good work, the excellent work.”

Both Bradley and Johnson will go on to be considered at the state level for Alabama’s Teacher of the Year.

In other business, the board:

Approved the calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.

Approved a salary schedule update