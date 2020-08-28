ECS school board responds to parent concerns

While administrators could not directly respond to comments made during the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, several board members did address a few general concerns after getting through the remaining business items on the agenda.

After the speakers finished, Board President Reid Clark expressed his gratitude for their willingness to come forward. Superintendent Greg Faught echoed Clark’s sentiments and invited anyone interested to speak with him privately about their concerns. He also said he still feels like their plan was a good one.

“I do feel like we’ve got a solid plan that we will continue to execute until we get on the other side of this pandemic,” he said. “At that point in time, we’re going to look at some of the things we did right and we’re going to look at the things we wish we would’ve done differently. I think we’ll have a clearer picture of where we’ve been and where we need to go should we ever land in this situation again, and I hope that that doesn’t happen.”

Faught said that despite all of the hardships of continuous changes and updates over the summer, school reopened smoothly and successfully, giving the credit to teachers and faculty for making that happen and to the students for taking it seriously.

“The way our employees have responded under these circumstances are remarkable. I’m so proud of our teachers, our support staff, custodians, maintenance, CNP staff and administrators for their positive outlook and hard work,” he said. “I was also very impressed with our students and how they responded to wearing the masks. They seemed very enthusiastic to be back in school; they like being around each other and they like seeing their friends, so that really did me a lot of good knowing the amount of work it takes to get a school year off the ground.”