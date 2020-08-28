ECS school board responds to parent concerns

While administrators could not directly respond to comments made during the Enterprise City Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, several board members did address a few general concerns after getting through the remaining business items on the agenda.
After the speakers finished, Board President Reid Clark expressed his gratitude for their willingness to come forward. Superintendent Greg Faught echoed Clark’s sentiments and invited anyone interested to speak with him privately about their concerns. He also said he still feels like their plan was a good one.
“I do feel like we’ve got a solid plan that we will continue to execute until we get on the other side of this pandemic,” he said. “At that point in time, we’re going to look at some of the things we did right and we’re going to look at the things we wish we would’ve done differently. I think we’ll have a clearer picture of where we’ve been and where we need to go should we ever land in this situation again, and I hope that that doesn’t happen.”
Faught said that despite all of the hardships of continuous changes and updates over the summer, school reopened smoothly and successfully, giving the credit to teachers and faculty for making that happen and to the students for taking it seriously.
“The way our employees have responded under these circumstances are remarkable. I’m so proud of our teachers, our support staff, custodians, maintenance, CNP staff and administrators for their positive outlook and hard work,” he said. “I was also very impressed with our students and how they responded to wearing the masks. They seemed very enthusiastic to be back in school; they like being around each other and they like seeing their friends, so that really did me a lot of good knowing the amount of work it takes to get a school year off the ground.”
Next, Faught addressed the problems with the distance learning programs and the blended schedule, saying that it’s impossible to know what exact problems will arise until students and staff are using it. He acknowledged that it was going well in some areas and not so well in others, but urged patience as they believe this system ultimately gives the schools the best chance to continue operating on a semi-normal level.
“I know it’s not everyone’s favorite, but it is doing what we need it to do,” he said. “It’s helping our secondary kids who are healthy stay in school, and its giving us the best opportunity, I think, to stay open. I’m a strong advocate of having kids in school if we can do so safely, and this is going to help us at least buy time to do that.”
Referencing Jennifer Swinehart’s comment about virtual students getting zeros on material they never received, board member Robert Doerer asked how they’re letting parents know to communicate with the teachers when issues like this arise. Faught brought in Enterprise High School Principal Stan Sauls for guidance.
Sauls explained that their entire plan for virtual learning had to be changed just days before school began when they were told ACCESS would not be able to handle the amount of students enrolled across the state. Schoology, the system purchased by the state, wasn’t ready for use at that time, so they turned to Google Classrooms for the students who were unable to use ACCESS. He readily admitted that they’re still getting the kinks worked out across all of the virtual platforms but said this particular issue had not yet been brought to his attention.
“That’s on me,” he said. “If there’s someone there at that school that doesn’t have what’s supposed to be in there or what’s required and I’m made aware of it then we have to deal with that administratively. If those things are going on then I welcome anyone to come to us and we will get it straight. We are doing the best we can with that, but there are some growing pains with it.”
Faught also agreed with Swinehart’s point about transparency regarding the money the school system has received from state and federal funds. He said they may put together a presentation for the next board meeting detailing how much money was spent and what all it went to. Comparing the funds they’ve received to how a grant works, he said each portion of money they received—$835,121 from the Educational Remote Learning Devices Grant Program, $829,160 from the CARES Act, $584,584 from the Education Health and Wellness Program and $421,499 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEERF)—has different requirements that have to be met.
Board Vice President Roderick Caldwell urged patience and understanding as well as encouraged the community to pray over the schools, the board and the decisions they make.
“I’m looking at this nationwide and everyone seems to have an issue with it. I know that Enterprise is the greatest school system ever, but there are going to be some problems,” he said. “This is going to be a task for a long time with ups and downs and mistakes made. We have nothing to go by; there’s no map for this. It was thrown in our faces and we have to work it out.”
Caldwell made clear, however, that bullying and intimidation will not be tolerated.
“’Shut up and play basketball’ didn’t work for Lebron James, and ‘shut up and teach’ doesn’t work for the teachers either,” he said. “I really think that should be investigated. Any bullying should not be tolerated in this school system.”
Faught added that whoever is aware of any bullying taking place has an obligation to report it and invited Swinehart to elaborate further on her experiences in private. She accepted and continued on to say that she had several parents and teachers come to her privately with their own stories, but she would not be comfortable telling those stories on their behalf.
Clark closed out this portion of the meeting with a lengthy statement recognizing the hard work from the teachers, support staff, the board and the superintendent; addressing the concerns with the virtual system, transparency, communication and why the elementary schools were exempt from the blended schedule; welcomed anyone within the school system with ideas on how to move forward to come share it; and finally thanked those in the school system for creating the type of environment that he thought highly enough of to move back to the area just so his own children could experience it.
“We knew this was going to be tough to try and give our students as much normal as possible, and we recognize that poor communication has made your jobs more stressful than it had to be,” he said. “We recognize that teachers should not have to hear about things that affect them from the media, and for that I personally apologize.
“We realize that almost every day something changes. I sat in a meeting last week and watched our nurses, who are working tirelessly, learn something that has now probably changed. I can promise you that every decision this board makes and every dollar that’s approved is to try to provide Enterprise students with the best education possible.
“I believe the plan that Mr. Faught and the high school and junior highs have come up with for the hybrid schedule is probably our best option at this time. In regards to elementary aged [students], it’s not about not caring about our teachers, but it’s easier to isolate kids when they’re not changing classes.
“I hope that each of us involved in this, all stakeholders in the school system, try to do it better than we did today and definitely better than we did two weeks ago. I hope we can admit when we’ve made mistakes, learn from them and improve. I’ve seen the slogan ‘We are Enterprise’ many times, and I’ve always wondered what that means to different people. To me, it’s where our educators, nurses, custodians and all our front line employees have given to make sure our kids have as normal a life and education as we can provide. As a parent, I’m grateful for them.”
The entire meeting can be viewed on the Enterprise City School’s Board of Education YouTube page.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!