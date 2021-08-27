ECS superintendent stands by mask mandate

Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Dr. Zel Thomas stands by his choice to start the school year off with a mask requirement, despite initially receiving criticism for the decision.
From the first day of school on Aug. 5 to Aug. 22, 149 out of 6,512 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and 33 of 846 employees have tested positive. These positive cases amount to 2.3% of students and 5.3% of employees.
After the mask requirement was first announced in July, multiple parents and family of ECS students voiced their opposition to the decision at an ECS Board of Education meeting.
“Our masks mandate, fortunately, is working for us,” Thomas said Tuesday at an Enterprise Rotary Club meeting. “I’m just glad we got the support to do that. Despite all the fussing and circus that came to town that night, everybody has done what they’re supposed to do. There’s been a couple of hiccups along the way, but if you go into any of the buildings, you see the babies and they wear their masks. It’s not a big deal.”
Although students in close contact of a COVID-19 positive person are not required to quarantine if they were wearing a mask, their parents or guardians are contacted and alerted of the contact. As long as the student is not showing symptoms, they can remain in school. Thomas said this was the driving factor in choosing to start the year with a mask requirement.
“It was the right call,” Thomas said. “It wasn’t a popular call… But I felt that strongly about it, about our kids being in school and our kids being here and also to protect our teachers and staff.”
Last year, the school district sent home 1,529 students for 14 days for being close contacts. Thomas explained that this meant a lot more work for both teachers and students to catch up, especially since some students don’t work well with virtual learning methods.
“That equates to 10 days of lost instructional time for those 1,529 students. That’s a lot of lost instructional time,” he said.
Thomas said while the masks have helped keep cases in school low, students have their own lives outside of school where they might not wear a mask and can be exposed to the virus.
“If you go out in public, you don’t see masks on,” Thomas said. “It’s a mitigation. It’s not a catch-all, end-all, be-all, but it does help and the proof is in the pudding here.”