ECS superintendent stands by mask mandate

Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Dr. Zel Thomas stands by his choice to start the school year off with a mask requirement, despite initially receiving criticism for the decision.

From the first day of school on Aug. 5 to Aug. 22, 149 out of 6,512 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and 33 of 846 employees have tested positive. These positive cases amount to 2.3% of students and 5.3% of employees.

After the mask requirement was first announced in July, multiple parents and family of ECS students voiced their opposition to the decision at an ECS Board of Education meeting.

“Our masks mandate, fortunately, is working for us,” Thomas said Tuesday at an Enterprise Rotary Club meeting. “I’m just glad we got the support to do that. Despite all the fussing and circus that came to town that night, everybody has done what they’re supposed to do. There’s been a couple of hiccups along the way, but if you go into any of the buildings, you see the babies and they wear their masks. It’s not a big deal.”