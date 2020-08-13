ECS to move forward with blended schedule

In response to the new guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health released last week and the number of healthy students being sent home since school began last Friday, Enterprise City Schools will soon move to a blended schedule.

The announcement came Wednesday morning after 121 students were sent home from Thursday to Tuesday, Superintendent Greg Faught said. Of those 121 students, 27 students showed two or more symptoms of COVID-19, 91 showed no symptoms but were in close contact with a symptomatic student, and just three tested positive — two from Enterprise High School and one from Coppinville Junior High School.

“Our initial fears about healthy students being sent home because of being a close contact with those who may be exhibiting symptoms has come to fruition,” Faught said.

“We’ve been told that the three that tested positive probably had it before Thursday. From talking to local doctors, they think the students had it before they got here. There’s not a whole lot we can do if kids are sent to school with symptoms.”

The blended schedule will apply to junior high and high school students only. All elementary school students will remain on their regular schedules.

“Students who are in kindergarten through second grade are emerging readers, and it is critical that they receive that instruction every day,” Faught said. “We don’t feel like it’s a good idea for those students to be at home on a computer. You take students who are in grades three, four, five or six, they’re burgeoning readers. They’re beginning to learn fluency, comprehension, stamina; all those things are very important for their future success.