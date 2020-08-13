ECS to move forward with blended schedule

In response to the new guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health released last week and the number of healthy students being sent home since school began last Friday, Enterprise City Schools will soon move to a blended schedule.
The announcement came Wednesday morning after 121 students were sent home from Thursday to Tuesday, Superintendent Greg Faught said. Of those 121 students, 27 students showed two or more symptoms of COVID-19, 91 showed no symptoms but were in close contact with a symptomatic student, and just three tested positive — two from Enterprise High School and one from Coppinville Junior High School.
“Our initial fears about healthy students being sent home because of being a close contact with those who may be exhibiting symptoms has come to fruition,” Faught said.
“We’ve been told that the three that tested positive probably had it before Thursday. From talking to local doctors, they think the students had it before they got here. There’s not a whole lot we can do if kids are sent to school with symptoms.”
The blended schedule will apply to junior high and high school students only. All elementary school students will remain on their regular schedules.
“Students who are in kindergarten through second grade are emerging readers, and it is critical that they receive that instruction every day,” Faught said. “We don’t feel like it’s a good idea for those students to be at home on a computer. You take students who are in grades three, four, five or six, they’re burgeoning readers. They’re beginning to learn fluency, comprehension, stamina; all those things are very important for their future success.
“We feel like, right now, it’s better to keep them on a regular schedule. They don’t have to change classes so they’re pretty self-contained. It’s a lot easier to track where those students have been than at a junior high or high school environment where they’re changing classes multiple times a day.”
The blended scheduled will take effect Friday, Aug. 21, with all junior high and high school students learning from home that day. Monday, Aug. 24 will see the first half of students back in school. Teachers and faculty will be on campus every day, including the virtual Fridays. The school will also be deep-cleaned that Friday before students return.
Enterprise High School Principal Stan Sauls said the students will be divided into two groups: Blue Days and White Days. Students with last names A through K will be the Blue Days group and will attend class in person on Mondays and Wednesdays and virtually Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. White Day students, L through Z last names, will attend on-campus on Tuesdays and Thursdays and virtual Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“This is going to provide us more distance and cut our numbers drastically,” Sauls said. “We can social distance outside of that six-foot range; we can spread our classes out. That’s going to be a huge thing for us.”
Sauls said bus transportation and the daily meals will continue to be provided as normal, and connectivity issues will be addressed in-depth in an update later this week. He also said that extra-curricular activities like athletics, band and cheerleading will continue to meet on-campus at their designated times.
Faught stressed that contrary to rumors circulating online, there is no outbreak in their schools. A majority of students being sent home had another illness or were one of those in close proximity to someone displaying symptoms.
“What we’re finding out is the majority of those kids who are symptomatic aren’t testing positive for COVID,” he said. “Would I be sending my own children into that environment? I’m the superintendent, but I also have two children in the school system, and a lot of us who work here have children in the school system.
“We would never knowingly put our own children or anyone else’s children in harm’s way. We feel like this is a safe environment. It’s just the way it’s set up right now we’re having to send a lot of people home, which makes it appear worse than it actually is.”
Because this is a new option that was not available when parents had to pick between distance and classroom learning this summer, distance-learning students will have the ability to opt-in to the blended schedule. Sauls said a deadline for the decision would be announced at a later date.
Sauls also commended Josh Robertson, an assistant principal at EHS, and Leigh Shiver, principal at Enterprise Career and Technology Center, for their contributions to this new plan and thanked central office for providing them with all of the necessary supplies they need to keep the schools clean and safe.
Faught then thanked the students for their willingness to wear their masks in and outside of the classrooms.
“The kids have been so good about wearing their masks. We can’t help but think this is helping,” he said. “On the first day, I saw two kids out of 900 who had it down under their nose. They’re just doing a good job.”
More information regarding the blended schedule will be released on the Enterprise City School’s website at enterpriseschools.net.
