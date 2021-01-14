Edwards' smile, attitude will be missed on the sidelines

Enterprise High School senior and football walk-on Bryce Edwards will be remembered by Wildcat coach and Enterprise local Jackson Hanson for his infectious smile and upbeat disposition, Hanson said at the EHS football banquet last Thursday.

Edwards joined the team during camp over the summer and hit the ground running, Hanson said, and his positive attitude was as beneficial to the team as his athletic abilities on kickoff returns and defense.

“I truly don’t believe this young man has had a bad day in his entire life. He’s just always smiling, always happy to be around everybody and he comes to work with a smile on his face every day,” he said. “His smile is infectious to everyone around him. If everyone is having a bad day, they’ll come around and everyone will instantly have a better day just by being around him.

“I love this kid. He’s a pleasure to coach every day, and not just because of his positive attitude and his worth ethic. I’ve never been around him where he didn’t end a practice or a conversation with ‘I love you coach.’ I’m gonna miss him and I love you man.”

For Hanson, being able to come back to his hometown and coach at his alma mater was special, but coaching this team made it even more so.

“I love each and every one of you. You are the entire reason, this whole pack, is why I wanted to come home,” he said. “You guys have laid the foundation and we’re excited for the future.”

