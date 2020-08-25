 Skip to main content
EFD, State Farm serve up kitchen safety
EFD, State Farm serve up kitchen safety

082520-ent-fireprevention-p1

Lee Milliner and the Enterprise Fire Department will be serving up kitchen safety during Fire Prevention Week over the first week of October by delivering awareness and educational materials to local schools and communities.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm Agent Lee Milliner are teaming up with the Enterprise Fire Department to support Fire Prevention Week, an annual public awareness campaign promoting home fire safety. 

State Farm Agents are delivering Fire Prevention Week tool kits to more than 2,500 fire departments across the country, including the Enterprise Fire Department. Each tool kit contains resources for Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 4 through 10), including brochures, magnets, posters and more.

The Fire Department will be sharing these resources with schools and communities this fall in support of the campaign.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” focuses on cooking fire safety. Home cooking fires represent the leading cause of all fires with nearly half – 49 percent – happening in the kitchen. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of these fires.

“The good news is that the majority of kitchen fires are highly preventable,” said State Farm Agent Lee Milliner. “These great kits will help our fire departments spread the news to always stay focused when you’re in the kitchen and never leave the kitchen unattended.”  

Key messages around this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign will include the following:

  • Keep a close eye on what you’re cooking; never leave cooking unattended
  • Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — at least three feet away from your stove top.
  • Be on alert. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stove top.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” visit fpw.org.

