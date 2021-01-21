Effort made Lebsack a standout

Enterprise High School senior football player Colin Lebsack may have only played for Jackson Hanson for two years, but what he saw from his player in those two years left a mark.

Hanson said the one thing that stood out the most about Lebsack was his effort. From conditioning to practice to game time, he never wavered.

“From the weight room to the game field, he always had the same type of effort, and I think his coaches, and his teammates also, took note of it,” he said. “He might not have known the role he was playing week to week, but when his name was called he was ready. He gave everything he had to the Wildcat program over his three years playing; he was always ready to step up.”

Not only did Lebsack make an impression on his coaches, he also made one on his teammates.

“I know all of these offensive linemen are brothers and they’re going to miss him. They appreciate everything he’s done in practice and in games,” he said. “I didn’t get to coach him his first year, but I’m glad I got him for his last two. I respect the man that he’s become, and I hope I’ve taught him some life lessons other than blocking down on the nose guard every now and again. I know he’ll have a successful future ahead of him.”

