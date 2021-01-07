Efforts underway to identify ‘unknown’ World War II troops who were buried in the Philippines

The agency said it made 120 identifications in the fiscal year ending in September, with 82 from WWII, 36 from the Korean War and two from the Vietnam War. The agency recorded 218 identifications in 2019, its highest yearly total.

During WWII, thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members were sent to prisoner of war camps.

In March 2018, a team of eight Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency personnel spent 13 days at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial disinterring 20 graves of unidentified prisoners of war killed in the Cabanatuan POW Camp.

Between November 2019 and January 2020, 55 exhumations were conducted at the Manila cemetery, where some headstones read, “Here rests in honored glory a comrade in arms known but to God.”