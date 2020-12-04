EHRC recognizes CNA grads with pinning ceremony

Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center (EHRC) honored individuals graduating from the Certified Nurse Assistant Program on Wednesday, Sept., 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 24 with a pinning ceremony commemorating their hard work and accomplishment.

The certification program at EHRC is a three-week course with two weeks in the classroom and lab and one week assisting with and delivering hands-on resident care. After completion of the course, the certification concludes with the candidates taking two national exams: one computerized exam and one skills exam.

Individuals receiving their certification were Amanda Baston, Billie Blaydes, Haleigh Boswell, Amber Bryan, Stephanie Chism, Wisam Dalati, McKenzie Harmon, Sarai Hernandez, Savanna Hughes, Heather Logsdon, Kelly Odom, Emily Posten, Jennifer Puente, Allana Rogers and Shelby Valdez.

Enterprise Health & Rehabilitation offers certified nurse assistant classes on a regular basis. To attend the course, individuals must complete an application, pass a drug test and background check and do an interview. EHRC pays individuals during attendance of the course, provides all materials and testing and continues to provide a job upon satisfactory completion of the course.