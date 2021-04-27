EHS Academic, Drill Teams named State of Alabama Drill Team Champions.

Enterprise High School’s JROTC Blue Knights and Belles of the Blue Knights academic and drill teams demonstrated their talent and hard work in the Alabama Drill Team Championship at Greenville High School on Saturday by winning the Overall Championship. They were also declared the State of Alabama Drill Team Champions.
The Belles of the Blue Knights, commanded by Kendall Cox, won second place in Unarmed Exhibition, third place in Unarmed Inspection and fourth place in Unarmed Regulation.
The Blue Knights, commanded by Tucker Boswell, won first place in Armed Exhibition and third place in Armed Inspection.
Additional results are as follows:
1st Place Individual Armed Exhibition: Faith Mason.
1st Place Individual Unarmed Exhibition: Brianna LeBlanc
1st Place Dual Unarmed Exhibition: Bree Davis and ZyAeriah Morris
2nd Place Dual Armed Exhibition: Tucker Boswell and Kyle Stevens
Both Enterprise High School and JROTC Instructor Gary Price are proud of the team’s accomplishments.
Members of the drill teams are: Zephanyah Barnes, Jeremiah Bell, Kyndal Black, Tucker Boswell, Carson Brillhart, Kendall Cox, Lana Davis, Ashley Familia Zabala, Jeremy Familia Zabala, Alexa Garcia, Collin Heiniger, Molli Hutto, Kevin Johnson, Kenneth Kelley, Brianna LeBlanc, Brent Maddox, Haley Mason, ZyAeriah Morris, Madeline Rodriguez, Ameillia Rogers, Grace Southerland, Kyle Stevens and Jacob Upchurch.