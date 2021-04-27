EHS Academic, Drill Teams named State of Alabama Drill Team Champions.

Enterprise High School’s JROTC Blue Knights and Belles of the Blue Knights academic and drill teams demonstrated their talent and hard work in the Alabama Drill Team Championship at Greenville High School on Saturday by winning the Overall Championship. They were also declared the State of Alabama Drill Team Champions.

The Belles of the Blue Knights, commanded by Kendall Cox, won second place in Unarmed Exhibition, third place in Unarmed Inspection and fourth place in Unarmed Regulation.

The Blue Knights, commanded by Tucker Boswell, won first place in Armed Exhibition and third place in Armed Inspection.

Additional results are as follows:

1st Place Individual Armed Exhibition: Faith Mason.

1st Place Individual Unarmed Exhibition: Brianna LeBlanc

1st Place Dual Unarmed Exhibition: Bree Davis and ZyAeriah Morris

2nd Place Dual Armed Exhibition: Tucker Boswell and Kyle Stevens

Both Enterprise High School and JROTC Instructor Gary Price are proud of the team’s accomplishments.