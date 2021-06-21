EHS alum in premiere episode of NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl”

“But once I got out there, I was so excited and running off this high of happiness at being able to be on the show and competing and having this wonderful opportunity that made my nerves fade away. I was just excited the entire time. I’m also lucky that I had experience on stage from being in Show Choir, so I was used to being in front of people. Plus, the environment they created on the show was so calming and wonderful. Peyton was very kind to us, and the other students were awesome.”

Covington was also selected to serve as team captain, and she said communication was her most important responsibility.

“It was not just about having the ability to speak up and give an answer, it’s about being able to coordinate with your team and making sure you listen to the opinions of all your teammates,” she said.

Producers sent the show’s information to Auburn officials in the fall of 2020, and Covington said she underwent a lengthy selection process including an interview, answering trivia questions and talking about her plans for the remainder of her time at Auburn and beyond. Covington, a freshman, is the youngest player on her team and was selected along with former Quiz Bowl team member Aahil Makhani and former Student Government Association President Ada Ruth Huntley, both seniors.