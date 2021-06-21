EHS alum in premiere episode of NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl”

After developing a love of trivia as a sophomore at Enterprise High School, Eleanor Covington carried that passion to college at Auburn University where she was one of three students selected to star in the premiere episode of the rebooted “Capital One College Bowl,” airing on NBC tonight (Tuesday) at 9 p.m.
A “naturally curious” person, Covington said she joined the Scholars Bowl team at EHS at her mom’s suggestion.
“I’ve always enjoyed learning about things, and she said, ‘I think you would really enjoy this,’” Covington recalled. “I became obsessed with it and gained a lot of friends. It’s meant a lot to me over the years as a way to not only learn about things, but to share knowledge with other people.”
An English major at Auburn, Covington said her favorite types of trivia are literature, humanities and history, but sports trivia has always been a bit of a gray area, much to the chagrin of host and two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Peyton Manning.
After years of experience as a member of the Scholars Bowl team and the Quiz Bowl team at Auburn, most of her preparation for the “College Bowl” competition was mental and emotional.
“It was mostly getting ready for that experience of being on screen, of interacting and learning how to recognize when things are going to be tense and learning to control that feeling and being prepared to go out there and shine,” she said. “Learning to control your nerves and allowing your enthusiasm and your excitement to be what drives you and having a good time. What if I say something wrong? What if everything messes up?
“But once I got out there, I was so excited and running off this high of happiness at being able to be on the show and competing and having this wonderful opportunity that made my nerves fade away. I was just excited the entire time. I’m also lucky that I had experience on stage from being in Show Choir, so I was used to being in front of people. Plus, the environment they created on the show was so calming and wonderful. Peyton was very kind to us, and the other students were awesome.”
Covington was also selected to serve as team captain, and she said communication was her most important responsibility.
“It was not just about having the ability to speak up and give an answer, it’s about being able to coordinate with your team and making sure you listen to the opinions of all your teammates,” she said.
Producers sent the show’s information to Auburn officials in the fall of 2020, and Covington said she underwent a lengthy selection process including an interview, answering trivia questions and talking about her plans for the remainder of her time at Auburn and beyond. Covington, a freshman, is the youngest player on her team and was selected along with former Quiz Bowl team member Aahil Makhani and former Student Government Association President Ada Ruth Huntley, both seniors.
“I really look up to them as older students, and once I met them and we were in person hanging out, we got along great,” Covington said. “Overall, everyone I met through this show was a great person and really deserves to be there.”
Any competition featuring the Auburn Tigers would not be complete without a true Iron Bowl showdown, and the rivalry is a special one to Covington, who was raised in a house divided—her mom, Amy, graduated from the University of Alabama, and her dad, Sam, graduated from Auburn.
“It was definitely a big deal to get out there and have that Iron Bowl rivalry, and I think it really added to the dynamic on stage,” she said. “It made the competition more tense, but also more fun because it means a lot more to us. I’m honored that I was able to represent our city, our state and my college."
Covington said they were not shown an early airing of the episode, but she’s excited to be able to share that experience with her friends and family.
Outside of the trivia world, Covington has a deep passion for literature and is a part of The Circle, Auburn’s literary and arts magazine. After college, she hopes to pursue a career as a critic or to be a writer in some fashion.
Twelve schools will compete in a bracketed tournament over four rounds where teams vie for the most points. The top two teams will advance to the final where they compete head-to-head and where one will ultimately declare victory.