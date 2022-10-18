EHS announces inclement weather plans for 2023 graduation

Alternate graduation plans for the Enterprise High School Class of 2023 — in the event of inclement weather — have been announced by EHS Principal Stan Sauls.

“We understand that many families have loved ones traveling to Enterprise to share in this momentous occasion and therefore want to share our plans for graduation should inclement weather require a postponement,” Sauls said.

Graduation is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Wildcat Stadium on the EHS campus.

“If we are unable to start graduation as currently planned due to inclement weather, we will postpone the start of the ceremony until the inclement weather has passed and the radar indicates enough break in the weather to allow us to complete the ceremony in its entirety,” Sauls said. “If there is not a long enough break in weather for us to conduct the ceremony at some point that evening, graduation will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 9 a.m. in Wildcat Stadium.”

Sauls said that the EHS graduation ceremony will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

More detailed information about graduation practice and the graduation ceremony will be forthcoming as the school year progresses, he said.