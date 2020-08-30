EHS baseball, softball complex plans move forward

Construction plans for Enterprise High School’s new baseball and softball complex are set to move forward after the approval of a construction bid at Tuesday’s meeting.

Superintendent Greg Faught presented the lowest and most responsible bid of $2,943,945 submitted by Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering in Selma. The cost includes both the design and construction of the complex and was unanimously approved.

“I’m really excited about the next phase of the ball fields,” Faught said. “This is something we’ve been working on and planning for a very long time. We’re very fortunate to have the funds to be able to complete such a project, and I know this is something that our whole town can be proud of for many, many decades to come. I know that our coaches and players are excited to see this happen, too.”

He also provided an update on the ongoing site improvements. The excavation of the back fill at the baseball field has approximately three feet of prep remaining while the softball back fill has about two feet of prep left to do, and the alternate parking lot gutters and curbs are being installed. He said the storm water systems are 75 percent complete, including the storm water retention ponds.

The fields will be ready for the general trades contractor by Sept. 24, he reported, if the weather cooperates.

In other business, four contracts for the Child Nutrition Program (CNP) and an out-of-state trip request was approved, and the following personnel actions were also approved: