EHS baseball, softball complex plans move forward

Construction plans for Enterprise High School’s new baseball and softball complex are set to move forward after the approval of a construction bid at Tuesday’s meeting.
Superintendent Greg Faught presented the lowest and most responsible bid of $2,943,945 submitted by Frasier-Ousley Construction and Engineering in Selma. The cost includes both the design and construction of the complex and was unanimously approved.
“I’m really excited about the next phase of the ball fields,” Faught said. “This is something we’ve been working on and planning for a very long time. We’re very fortunate to have the funds to be able to complete such a project, and I know this is something that our whole town can be proud of for many, many decades to come. I know that our coaches and players are excited to see this happen, too.”
He also provided an update on the ongoing site improvements. The excavation of the back fill at the baseball field has approximately three feet of prep remaining while the softball back fill has about two feet of prep left to do, and the alternate parking lot gutters and curbs are being installed. He said the storm water systems are 75 percent complete, including the storm water retention ponds.
The fields will be ready for the general trades contractor by Sept. 24, he reported, if the weather cooperates.
In other business, four contracts for the Child Nutrition Program (CNP) and an out-of-state trip request was approved, and the following personnel actions were also approved:
Retirements:
- Justin Andress, kindergarten teacher, Early Education Center
Resignations:
- Harry Griffin, instructional aide, Enterprise High School
- Alicia Moore, fourth grade teacher, Rucker Blvd Elementary
- Freida Stewart, 2020-2021 bus driver, Transportation
- Chris Flores, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools
- Jennifer Holley, instructional aide, Enterprise High School
- Jim Bedsole, social science teacher, Coppinville Junior High
- Sheretha Thomas, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
- Jacqueline Martz, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools
- Susan Wagner, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
- Cara Morris, school nurse, Enterprise City Schools
Transfers:
- Miracle Lett, CNP worker to custodian at Enterprise High Schools
Employment:
- Hayden Waters, clerical aide, Enterprise High School
- Nicholas Leszczynski, ISS instructional aide and ninth grade football assistant, Enterprise High School
- Thomas Walker, custodian, Enterprise High School, pending background clearance
- Willie Bryant, maintenance technician, maintenance, pending background clearance
- Dixie Brown, clerical aide, Enterprise High School, pending background clearance
- Renee Sowell, substitute bus driver, transportation, pending background clearance and driver certification
- Johnathan Barrette, substitute bus driver, transportation, pending driver certification
- Dustin Hataway, grounds maintenance technician, maintenance
- Latoya Jackson, contract basketball head coach ninth grade girls, Enterprise High School
- Alvin Townsend, custodian, Holly Hill Elementary School
- Jacqueline Martz, ESL teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School
- Sandra Sanchez Calderon, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools
- Kristal Nieves, ESL aide, Enterprise City Schools
- Jeanna Quattlebaum, part-time teacher, Harrand Creek Elementary School
- Judy Taylor, part-time teacher, Rucker Blvd Elementary School
- Jackie Holley, part-time instructional aide, Rucker Blvd Elementary School
- Audrey McMillin, part-time instructional aide, Hillcrest Elementary School
- Kayla Boley, custodian, Dauphin Junior High
- Rebecca Morris, math teacher, Enterprise High School
- Karen Scarbrough, school technology coordinator, Enterprise High School
- Jay Gosselin, football assistant, Enterprise High School
- Jamey Stephens, football assistant, Coppinville Junior High
- Thomas Gordon Evans, football assistant, Coppinville Junior High
- Joel Kirkland, head football coach, Coppinville Junior High
- Chelsea Buchanan, basketball assistant, varsity girls
- Joshua Moguel, football assistant, Dauphin Junior High
