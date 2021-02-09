EHS basketball teams host Prattville in area tournament semi-finals

After a 6-0 and a 5-1 season in area play respectively, the Enterprise boys and girls basketball teams won the opportunity to host the area tournament beginning today against Prattville.
Originally slated for Wednesday, the boys’ game was moved to Tuesday at 6 p.m. to accommodate the traveling Lions. The girls will play first at 4 p.m.
The Wildcats (17-6) ended the regular season on a three-game home series with losses to Eufaula (54-47) and Greenville (69-67) and a 65-40 win over Carroll. Head coach Rhett Harrelson said they moved on quickly from the games to focus on bettering themselves.
“We didn’t spend too much time on Greenville or Carroll after the loss or after the win, but more time on ourselves. We’ve been taking it day by day and just been getting better each day,” he said. “Everything is about us moving forward and how we want to play and how we want to do things. Really, practice has mainly focused and been centered around us and the way we want to do things.”
Although the coach said not much time was spent rehashing the last few games, they all showed one thing: the importance of the defense. Harrelson said moving forward into the area tournament—and hopefully further into the post-season—their defense holds the key to their success.
“Specifically on the defensive end, we need to get better continue to make it tough on other teams to score,” he said. “Everything revolves around our defense. If we defend and we have energy and enthusiasm on the defensive end, we’re going harder on offense. The defensive end gets us going.
“If we come out ready to play on the defensive end, we should be in good shape. The key for us is to continue to build on what we want to do, play how we want to play, guard and make it tough for them to score.”
This will be the third time this season that the Wildcats and the Lions have faced off, and Enterprise leads the series 2-0 with wins of 67-31 at home and 68-46 on the road. While many might consider the undefeated-in-area Wildcats a shoo-in for the area champs title, Harrelson has repeatedly said anything can happen, especially as teams continue to improve over the course of the season.
“I think Prattville has gotten better throughout the year. I’ve seen some film on them from a couple of their games through the end of the year, and they’re getting better,” he said. “They’re getting more comfortable. They’ve got a first year coach in Steve Rogers, who was on staff at Alabama State for years, so he’s doing a great job. They’re getting better and playing really hard. We’ve just got to keep focused on us and where we want to go.”
Keeping focus—especially this year—has been difficult for everyone, so the leadership of the team’s five seniors and five juniors who have experience in the post-season is going to be crucial.
“It’s hard to transition from going to history class to the gym and getting focused on what you need to do, but we’ve got enough veteran guys and older guys that have been there, done that, played in area tournaments, played in the playoffs, so I think that’s going to help us,” Harrelson said, “we’re just taking it one day at a time, whether it be practice or a game.”
Jefferson Davis and Dothan will play as scheduled on Wednesday, and Enterprise will play the winner of that game on Saturday if they are successful against Prattville. If the girls’ team wins, they will play the winner of Jefferson Davis and Dothan on Friday. Tickets for the games need to be purchased in advance from GoFan.com.