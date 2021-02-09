EHS basketball teams host Prattville in area tournament semi-finals

“If we come out ready to play on the defensive end, we should be in good shape. The key for us is to continue to build on what we want to do, play how we want to play, guard and make it tough for them to score.”

This will be the third time this season that the Wildcats and the Lions have faced off, and Enterprise leads the series 2-0 with wins of 67-31 at home and 68-46 on the road. While many might consider the undefeated-in-area Wildcats a shoo-in for the area champs title, Harrelson has repeatedly said anything can happen, especially as teams continue to improve over the course of the season.

“I think Prattville has gotten better throughout the year. I’ve seen some film on them from a couple of their games through the end of the year, and they’re getting better,” he said. “They’re getting more comfortable. They’ve got a first year coach in Steve Rogers, who was on staff at Alabama State for years, so he’s doing a great job. They’re getting better and playing really hard. We’ve just got to keep focused on us and where we want to go.”

Keeping focus—especially this year—has been difficult for everyone, so the leadership of the team’s five seniors and five juniors who have experience in the post-season is going to be crucial.