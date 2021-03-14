EHS Blue golf team wins two

Enterprise High School’s boys’ golf teams had a busy week playing in two tournaments. The Wildcats got close to EHS coach Rex Bynum’s target team score of 300 once and bettered it once in claiming two wins.

In the Brantley Invitational Tournament played at the Robert Trent Jones Trail’s Cambrian Ridge in Greenville, the Enterprise Blue team fired a team total 301 led by the event’s medalist Brady Wood (72) that bettered teammate Gibson Charlton’s 73 by one.

Nick Cook, Jon Ed Steed and Jackson Bailey (non-counting) all shot 78 on the rolling course.

Meanwhile, the Enterprise White team combined for a 361 total. Brayden Green and eighth-grader Judah Talley both shot 86, Bryant Burns recorded a 90 and AJ Castleberry and Jaxon Whitworth (non-counting) both shot 99.

Enterprise was followed by Elba (322), Brantley (335), Opp (346), Providence (372), Andalusia (373) and Straughn (433).

“The Enterprise Blue team, which is composed of the top five players, played extremely well at RTJ Cambrian Ridge!” Bynum said. “All were in the 70’s and posted a team score of 305.”

In the Eufaula Invitational, a limited event, contested at the Country Club of Alabama, the EHS Blue’s 295 was the winning score.