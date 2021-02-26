EHS Blue Team wins golf match

Nine-hole, 3,039-yard Elba Country Club was the sight of a Wednesday golf match won by Enterprise High School’s Blue team with a 311 total.

Brady Wood and Gibson Charlton both shot 76 to lead the first-team Wildcats to the win. Jon Ed Steed had a 78 and Jackson Bailey recorded an 81.

Bryant Burns shot 84, which was a non-counting score as only the top four scores are counted in team totals.

The host Elba High School Tigers were led to their 324 total by the day’s medalist, John Martin Wilson, who fired a 74. Payton McCart (78), Carson Wise (83) and Paxton Wise (89) had the counting scores for Elba.

Collin Sauls had the non-counting score with a 92.

Enterprise’s White (second) team produced a 325 total.

AJ Castleberry (76), Brayden Green (80), Jaxon Whitworth (82) and Hunter McCarth (87) had the counting scores for the Wildcats.

Judah Talley (91) had the non-counting score.

“Both teams played much better today!” said Enterprise coach Rex Bynum. “The second team had three players shoot their personal best in a match. AJ’s 76, Brayden’s 80 and Jaxon’s 82 were their best.

“The 311 team score for the first group is good but not for elite 7A competition. That score has to get below 300 if we want to be serious contenders for a state championship.”