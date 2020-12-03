EHS boys basketball rolls to 6-0 start

After a 57-34 win against Carroll at home Tuesday night, the Enterprise High School varsity boys basketball team is unbeaten through its first six games.
The Wildcats opened the 2020 season on the road at Charles Henderson on Nov. 20 and won 62-53. As a team, it totaled 36 rebounds, 12 assists, nine steals and two blocks. Offensively, the team shot 52% from the field, 20% of attempted 3-pointers and 50% on free throws.
Enterprise handled business at the Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament — the first of several scheduled this season — with wins over Jackson-Olin (77-44), Thompson (67-65) and Spanish Fort (61-41).
In the first game against Jackson-Olin, the Wildcats totaled 41 rebounds, 12 assists, 16 steals and four blocks. They shot 53% from the field, 54% of 3-pointers and 56% of free throws.
During a close game against host Thompson on the second day, the Wildcats fought to recover 26 rebounds, earned 16 assists, had 11 steals and one blocked shot. They also shot 51% from the field and made 33% of 3-pointers and 62% of free throws.
In the championship game against Spanish Fort, Enterprise grabbed 44 rebounds, had eight assists, 17 steals and one block shot. The offense shot 42% and hit 50% of its free throws.
After a short break, Enterprise hosted Charles Henderson on Monday for the first home game of the season and won 57-46. In addition to 31 rebounds, 15 assists, 10 steals and two blocks, the Wildcats shot 42% and hit 25% of their 3-pointers and free throws.
Against Carroll on Tuesday, the Wildcats grabbed a season-high 55 rebounds and shot 33% from the field, including 20% of 3-pointers.
Head Coach Rhett Harrelson said his team is off to a good start.
“We really hit the ground running and played a bunch of games in a short amount of time. I am pleased that we’re off to a pretty good start, but we still have so much work that needs to be done and areas we need to improve on,” he said.
With just a few days in between games, Harrelson said there’s not much time to work on making improvements on the court. Instead, adjustments are made in the film room.
“We played so many games in such a short amount of time that a lot of our practices are in the film room watching and learning and seeing where we need to be, what we did wrong and what we can do better,” Harrelson said.
“We’re still learning, but the thing about this group that I really love is they want to learn. They’re really coachable and they’re really good kids. If they keep that same mindset and want to continue to get better, we’ll definitely get better as the season goes on.”
Harrelson said the goal is to start a tradition of being physical and demonstrating mental toughness that turns into championships.
“To be able to host area tournaments again and be able to win an area tournament, make a run in the playoffs, get to a Final Four and win a state championship, those are all goals that we have. That’s what we’re pushing it to be,” he said.
Eight out of the 12 players also play football, and Harrelson’s expectations are high.
“We have a great relationship between football and basketball and sharing these guys,” he said. “They play major roles in both basketball and football. This team is so connected and together, and everything we’ve done and will do revolves around everybody.”
Looking ahead to traveling to Mountain Brook on Friday — a team that has won five out of seven state championships in consecutive years — Harrelson said ball security and toughness are going to be key elements to a win.
“We’re going to need to take care of the ball. They’re really good defensively, full-court pressure,” he said. “They shoot the ball really well from three and just have guys that play unbelievable hard, so we’re going to need to match that mental and physical toughness. We’re pretty good defensively, too, so we’re going to need to get turnovers and make them uncomfortable. We’re looking to compete for 32 minutes.”
The remaining schedule is as follows:
- Dec. 4, at Mountain Brook
- Dec. 8, at Eufaula
- Daleville Christmas Tournament Dec. 10-12
- Dec. 14, R.E. Lee
- Florala Christmas Tournament Dec. 17-19
- Dec. 21, Georgiana
- Big Orange Classic Dec. 28-30, at Hoover
- Jan. 5, Jeff Davis*
- Jan. 8, at Dothan*
- Jan. 12, at Jeff Davis*
- Jan. 15, Prattville*
- Jan. 19, Dothan*
- Jan. 22, at Prattville*
- Jan. 26, Eufaula
- Jan. 29, Greenville
- Feb. 2, Carroll
- Feb. 8, at R.E. Lee
- Area Tournament Feb. 9
*Asterisks denote area games
