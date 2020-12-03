EHS boys basketball rolls to 6-0 start

Against Carroll on Tuesday, the Wildcats grabbed a season-high 55 rebounds and shot 33% from the field, including 20% of 3-pointers.

Head Coach Rhett Harrelson said his team is off to a good start.

“We really hit the ground running and played a bunch of games in a short amount of time. I am pleased that we’re off to a pretty good start, but we still have so much work that needs to be done and areas we need to improve on,” he said.

With just a few days in between games, Harrelson said there’s not much time to work on making improvements on the court. Instead, adjustments are made in the film room.

“We played so many games in such a short amount of time that a lot of our practices are in the film room watching and learning and seeing where we need to be, what we did wrong and what we can do better,” Harrelson said.

“We’re still learning, but the thing about this group that I really love is they want to learn. They’re really coachable and they’re really good kids. If they keep that same mindset and want to continue to get better, we’ll definitely get better as the season goes on.”

Harrelson said the goal is to start a tradition of being physical and demonstrating mental toughness that turns into championships.