EHS boys basketball wins area title

Enterprise clinched the Class 7A, Area 3 regular-season title Tuesday night, downing the Dothan Wolves 63-36 at the EHS gym.

After the 5-game winning streak, all against area teams, the Wildcats improved to 15-4 overall. The Wildcats defeated Jefferson Davis 68-56, Dothan 54-37, Jefferson Davis 62-60 and Prattville 67-31 before the second victory over Dothan.

Head coach Rhett Harrelson said it’s been a tough, but fun, road to get there.

“It’s tough to win five games in a row in your area, especially against a tough area, so we’re definitely having fun with it. We‘re really happy about where we are, and at the same time we still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “We put ourselves in a really good position to be five and zero. We’ve still got to go to Prattville—it’s a tough place to play, it always is—and we’ve still got the area tournament. You can be 0-6 going into the area tournament, win two games, win an area championship and go to the playoffs.

“At the end of the day, we’ve done the work to be able to be in the position we’re in and we’re excited about that, but we also know there’s still a lot of work to do.”