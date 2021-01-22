EHS boys basketball wins area title

Enterprise clinched the Class 7A, Area 3 regular-season title Tuesday night, downing the Dothan Wolves 63-36 at the EHS gym.
After the 5-game winning streak, all against area teams, the Wildcats improved to 15-4 overall. The Wildcats defeated Jefferson Davis 68-56, Dothan 54-37, Jefferson Davis 62-60 and Prattville 67-31 before the second victory over Dothan.
Head coach Rhett Harrelson said it’s been a tough, but fun, road to get there.
“It’s tough to win five games in a row in your area, especially against a tough area, so we’re definitely having fun with it. We‘re really happy about where we are, and at the same time we still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “We put ourselves in a really good position to be five and zero. We’ve still got to go to Prattville—it’s a tough place to play, it always is—and we’ve still got the area tournament. You can be 0-6 going into the area tournament, win two games, win an area championship and go to the playoffs.
“At the end of the day, we’ve done the work to be able to be in the position we’re in and we’re excited about that, but we also know there’s still a lot of work to do.”
Quentin Hayes had 20 points and Jalen Cunningham had nine points as Enterprise routed Dothan. After a slow start by both teams, Enterprise took an 8-6 first-quarter lead to 23-11 at halftime and to 44-22 after three quarters before settling in for the 27-point win.
Harrelson said the slow start to the game, and the inconsistency in how they’ve started several games this season, was a testament to his team’s perseverance.
“We’ve had hot starts at times and we’ve had slower start at times. We started off a little bit slow the other night, but I do think it’s a testament to this season and how it’s been different and constantly changing,” he said. “We’ve just kind of pushed through all of it and rolled with it. I think it’s a testament to who we’ve been and that ‘next man up’ mentality.”
Harrelson’s team, along with the JV and girls’ squad, will load up and hit the road for one last area game against Prattville Friday afternoon.
The JV boys also defeated Dothan Tuesday night 51-45.
Enterprise girls 38, Dothan 31
Jadia Gosha had 15 points and NeNe Nelson six to lead Enterprise in a Class 7A, Area 3 win. Alexis Hudgens had 11 points and Jadalie Medeiros five to lead Dothan.
The victory evened up the area race at the top between Enterprise and Dothan, who are both 3-1 with two area games remaining for each against other area teams. If both win out, the two, who split in their regular-season meetings, will finish tied for first and a coin flip will determine the No. 1 seed in the area postseason tournament.