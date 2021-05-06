EHS engineering students win big in virtual competition

Four teams of engineering students from Enterprise High School came out on top at the Technology Student Association Virtual Conference held over April 15 and 16.
The teams competed against 14 other high schools from across the state and were judged by multiple professionals from inside the industry.
Instructors Josh King and Jamie Key said their dedication to their respective projects and their interpersonal communication skills is what made them successful.
“This is a wonderful group of hardworking students and I am so proud of them,” King said. “Enterprise has the most professional, intelligent and hard-working students in the state!”
Key added, “I am very impressed with the professionalism of all our competitors. Their communication skills during the interview portions of the events, in my opinion, are what put them over the top.”
The all-juniors team of Sam Haglund, Aidan Knox, John Carter, David Covington and Venom Beasley won first place in Technology Problem Solving. Carter, who was designated as team captain, said they focused on healthy team dynamics as they created a solar heater for developing countries.
Seniors Cadis Ammons, Marion Coffman and Charles Frey and sophomore Nisal Wijekularathna came in first in the Website Design competition. Ammons, team leader, said, “We did not waste any time. We relied on each other, as teamwork is the best resource. Everyone contributed to the project and put their heart into it. I had to put blood, sweat and tears into learning how to code so we could actually build the website, but it was all worth it.”
Destiny Lunsford, junior, and Hannah Kelley, sophomore, placed first in Children’s Stories. A non-typical engineering project, the team created a pop-up children’s book about non-renewable energy. Kelley said they divided the work equally and kept up a mentality of, “Let’s do this now, not wait.” Lunsford added, “Don’t be afraid to step out of your house and try something different.”
Lorianne Clark, sophomore, placed first in Essays on Technology and third in CAD Architecture Design.
“(I) stayed up a lot to find resources to help me learn the software (for CAD Architecture),” she said. “It also helped that the prompts were very woman-forward.”
Beasley, who was part of the first place Technology Problem Solving team, came in second in CAD Engineering. He said he continually had to remind himself to trust the process and have faith in himself.
“When I started the challenge, I had a lot of anxiety because I was thinking that everyone is probably so much better than me,” he said. “I told myself, ‘Look, I know what I’m doing and I know what I have to do. I’ve made it this far for a reason and I have to just trust the process.’”
Zachary Gayford, junior, placed second in Coding, and senior Tanner Showalter was a semi-finalist. Brian Johnson, senior, Logan Jipson, junior, and Frey placed third in the Technology Bowl, and Jipson also came in third place in Essays on Technology.
The first place students will advance on to the National Conference this summer.
The Technology Student Association (TSA) is a national, non-profit organization of middle and high school students who are engaged in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Over 250,000 middle and high school students nationwide aspire to be future engineers, scientists and technologists through the Technology Student Association.