EHS engineering students win big in virtual competition

Four teams of engineering students from Enterprise High School came out on top at the Technology Student Association Virtual Conference held over April 15 and 16.

The teams competed against 14 other high schools from across the state and were judged by multiple professionals from inside the industry.

Instructors Josh King and Jamie Key said their dedication to their respective projects and their interpersonal communication skills is what made them successful.

“This is a wonderful group of hardworking students and I am so proud of them,” King said. “Enterprise has the most professional, intelligent and hard-working students in the state!”

Key added, “I am very impressed with the professionalism of all our competitors. Their communication skills during the interview portions of the events, in my opinion, are what put them over the top.”

The all-juniors team of Sam Haglund, Aidan Knox, John Carter, David Covington and Venom Beasley won first place in Technology Problem Solving. Carter, who was designated as team captain, said they focused on healthy team dynamics as they created a solar heater for developing countries.