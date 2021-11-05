EHS faces Fairhope in first-round playoff

Tonight, Enterprise High School’s Wildcats (7-3, 3-3), looking to better 2020’s 7-4 record, play Fairhope High School’s Pirates (9-1, 8-0) in Fairhope Municipal Stadium at 7 o’clock in first-round, 7A playoff action.
The Pirates are Region 1 champions; Enterprise finished fourth in Region 2, behind Central, Auburn and Prattville.
Fairhope lost to Spanish Fort, 21-10, opening night but has been on fire ever since; the Pirates defeated runner-up Theodore (9-1, 7-1), 21-12, October 8.
Tonight, Theodore, a team that defeated Enterprise in 2020’s first round, 40-28, hosts Prattville (7-3, 4-2), Region 2’s No. 3 team.
Meanwhile, Region 2 champion Central/Phenix City (10-0, 6-0) hosts Region 1’s No. 4 Daphne (5-4, 5-3) and Region 2 runner-up Auburn (8-2, 5-1) entertains Region 1’s No. 3 Baker (7-3, 6-2) tonight.
Next week, the Enterprise/Fairhope winner meets the Auburn/Baker victor in the second of four 7A rounds.
Tonight is the fourth meeting between the Cats and Pirates.
Fairhope leads the series, 2-1, having downed EHS, 35-19, in 2013, and 24-17, in 2012, when both were in 6A Region 2.
What?
Yep, remember the Alabama High School Athletic Association moved Enterprise, Dothan and Northview into 6A Region 2 with Baldwin County, Daphne, Fairhope, Foley and Robertsdale for two years before formation of the 7A classification.
Hmmm.
On Nov. 15, 1991, Enterprise, then in 6A Region 4 with Carroll, Dothan and Northview, defeated Fairhope 30-16 in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium in the first playoff round.
The following Friday produced memories both inside and outside Bates Memorial when Mobile’s Shaw High School Eagles, defeated the Cats 20-14.
The game was decided when an obvious clipping violation by Shaw produced the winning touchdown.
The unpenalized clip, in a wide-open portion of the field, could’ve been seen by Ray Charles.
Then-EHS coach Bill Bacon asked for and got an official’s explanation … for the ages.
The official’s answer, “I didn’t want to penalize his team for the action of one player” or words to that effect, still befuddles Bacon and everyone who saw the play, lo these many years later.
Shaw’s head coach then, Terry Curtis, who’d played for Bacon at B.C. Rain High School also recalls that victory.
Curtis, long-time friend of former Wildcat Jimmy Carroll (EHS ’62), has another recollection from that trip.
Jimmy and your scribe captured Curtis when the Eagles were de-busing for their pre-game eats and took the Mobile native on an adventure … to Judge’s Oyster Bar in Chancellor, where we relished two dozen apiece.
Early into his first dozen, Curtis questioned our shucker du jour, Jerry, about availability of cocktail sauce.
“In the cooler behind you,” Jerry deadpanned. “We figured out years ago it lasts a lot longer if customers don’t see it.”
Curtis found himself a bottle, like ones we natives were already using.
Shortly thereafter, our meal ended and we pulled out our billfolds.
“Two dozen and two drinks,” Jerry advised J.C., then your scribe and finally, Curtis.
“Uh, I didn’t have but one drink, sir,” Curtis explained.
“Well, that second one’s here for you,” Jerry smiled. “You might as well’a drunk it.”
Tonight, for the Cats who’ll tangle with the Swashbucklers, the win’s there for you; you might as well get it …
Note: Tonight’s game will stream through www. nfhsnetwork.com. There is a fee.