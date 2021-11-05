EHS faces Fairhope in first-round playoff

Hmmm.

On Nov. 15, 1991, Enterprise, then in 6A Region 4 with Carroll, Dothan and Northview, defeated Fairhope 30-16 in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium in the first playoff round.

The following Friday produced memories both inside and outside Bates Memorial when Mobile’s Shaw High School Eagles, defeated the Cats 20-14.

The game was decided when an obvious clipping violation by Shaw produced the winning touchdown.

The unpenalized clip, in a wide-open portion of the field, could’ve been seen by Ray Charles.

Then-EHS coach Bill Bacon asked for and got an official’s explanation … for the ages.

The official’s answer, “I didn’t want to penalize his team for the action of one player” or words to that effect, still befuddles Bacon and everyone who saw the play, lo these many years later.

Shaw’s head coach then, Terry Curtis, who’d played for Bacon at B.C. Rain High School also recalls that victory.

Curtis, long-time friend of former Wildcat Jimmy Carroll (EHS ’62), has another recollection from that trip.